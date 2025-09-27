Insurers sympathize with victims of Afriland Towers, Emab Plazer fire incidents, reiterate efficacy of insurance

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) have extended its heartfelt condolences to all individuals, families, and businesses affected by the tragic fire incidents that occurred at the Afriland Towers and Emab PLaza in Lagos on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

NIA which is the umbrella body of all registered insurance companies in Nigeria said that said that it “deeply mourn the loss of lives and property and stand in solidarity with those who are grieving and rebuilding in the aftermath of this unfortunate event. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.

“As the umbrella body for insurance and reinsurance companies in Nigeria, we wish to assure all affected parties that we have identified member companies who provided insurance covers for the said buildings and losses covered under valid insurance policies will be duly compensated by the respective insurance companies. The insurance industry remains committed to upholding its promise of protection and financial recovery in times of crisis.

“We also use this moment to encourage members of the public and business owners to embrace insurance as a vital tool for risk management and resilience. The importance of being insured cannot be overstated, especially in a world where unforeseen events can have far-reaching consequences. Together, we can build a more secure and responsive insurance culture across Nigeria”