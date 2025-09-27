Impact City Nigeria steps into car repairs, maintenance, promises to restore trust in industry

In Nigeria’s often unpredictable business climate, some companies not only survive but thrive, demonstrating resilience and adaptability. One such company is IMPACT CITY NIGERIA, which has spent nearly a decade making its mark in the logistics and haulage sector. Known for its reliability in moving goods and managing fleets, the company is now taking a bold step into an entirely new arena — car repairs, maintenance, and advisory services.

For years, IMPACT CITY NIGERIA has built a reputation for efficiency in keeping its fleet of lorries and cars in top condition. According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Jerry Ozor, the decision to diversify into the automotive repair space was not a sudden one but the natural next chapter in their story.

“We have been in the logistics and haulage ecosystem for years and have gained a deep understanding of everything that comes with it — from procuring vehicles to delivering goods and maintaining them,” Ozor said, speaking at a recent media briefing. “Over time, we built strong internal systems to keep our trucks and cars in good shape. Today, we feel it’s time to share that expertise with the public and contribute to solving some of the pressing issues in car repairs and maintenance.”

Ozor’s remarks touch on a problem familiar to most Nigerian car owners: the struggle to find competent and honest mechanics. He lamented the way a lack of skilled technicians and transparent practices has created frustration and distrust among vehicle owners.

“With the shortage of competent mechanics and the difficulty clients face in getting the truth about their car’s condition, we believe our approach will be a game-changer,” he said. “We’ve always been known for our integrity in the logistics business, and that is exactly what we want to bring into the car repair space.”

IMPACT CITY NIGERIA’s entry into the automotive sector aims to do more than just fix cars. The company wants to change the relationship between car owners and service providers. Ozor explained that their new venture will focus on creating an experience where customers can feel confident about the quality of work done on their vehicles. He emphasized that trust and professionalism will sit at the heart of their operations.

What sets the company apart, he noted, is its willingness to put transparency first. From clear communication about costs to providing customers with reliable updates during the repair process, IMPACT CITY NIGERIA hopes to eliminate the guesswork that often plagues car owners when they hand over their keys.

Beyond repairs, the company also plans to offer advisory services, helping customers make better decisions about vehicle purchases, long-term maintenance plans, and overall fleet management. For Ozor, this is about filling a gap in the market and providing a service that empowers clients, rather than leaving them feeling uncertain or misled.

“This isn’t just about opening another auto repair shop,” he said. “It’s about changing the culture around car maintenance in Nigeria. We want to create a system where honesty and competence go hand in hand — where people know they are getting value for their money.”

As IMPACT CITY NIGERIA takes this new step, industry observers believe its track record in logistics gives it an advantage. Years of keeping heavy-duty trucks and vehicles roadworthy have equipped the company with both the technical expertise and the operational discipline to succeed in the automotive repair business.

For many Nigerian car owners weary of the stress and anxiety that often come with vehicle repairs, IMPACT CITY NIGERIA’s entry into the sector may bring a breath of fresh air. By combining its reputation for integrity with a strong focus on professionalism, the company hopes to build trust and set new standards in an industry that has long been in need of reform.

In the words of Ozor, “Our goal is simple — to make car repairs and maintenance something people can rely on, not something they dread. We’ve built a name for ourselves in logistics by staying true to our values, and we intend to carry that same ethos into this new venture.”

With this move, IMPACT CITY NIGERIA is not merely expanding its business horizons; it is stepping forward to transform an industry that touches millions of lives every day, promising a future where car owners can finally feel at ease when their vehicles need attention.

