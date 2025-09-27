FG calls for unity as Nigeria gets set for its 65th Independence Anniversary

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government has called for unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians for the overall development of the country.

The President stated this at the National Mosque Abuja, during a special Jumaat prayer organized as part of activities to mark this year’s 65th independence.

The President, represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, explained that Nigeria can only achieve the dream of her founding fathers when citizens live together in peace, tolerate one another and work hard.

“Differences will always exist,” the Minister noted, “but the President’s message is one of hope, unity, and togetherness.

All Nigerians must imbibe these values so that, collectively, we can achieve the progress and prosperity that Mr President has promised since assuming office.”

He explained that though the country is undergoing transformation, the Tinubu administration is making steady progress towards tackling them.

He called on Nigerians to be patient as efforts were ongoing to turn around the fortunes of the nation.

While congratulating Nigerians on her independence, the President urged citizens to continue to pray for the leaders and the country as it moves towards attaining a brighter future.

Based on the theme for this year’s anniversary, “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” the Minister said the President is appealing to all Nigerians—irrespective of ethnic, religious, political, or social affiliations—to come together in unison to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Director, Public Relations to the Ministry, Suleiman Haruna, the Minister also highlighted the achievements of the Tinubu administration, saying that Nigeria has recorded significant economic growth, improvements in security, notable progress in agriculture, and advances in other critical sectors, adding, “what is needed now for Nigerians to work “hand in hand,” while wishing Nigerians a peaceful and joyous celebration.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Kyari, who attended the Jummat prayers, said Nigeria is on a trajectory to recover its lost glory in the community of nations.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Traditional Council, His Highness Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar also called for peaceful coexistence and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the nation at 65.

