Dr. Chika Nwokedi, celebrates Igbo Cultural day with New yam festival held in Lagos

Eze Ndigbo Ijegun and Ijeododo Land, HRH Dr. Chika Nwokedi (middle), Chairman of the occasion, Eze Sunny Akipoyibo (left), Awardee, Area Commander Area A Lion Building Lagos, ACP. Patrick Nnaemeka (3 right), Council member, Chief Dr. Godwin Eneme (2 left), Eze Ndigbo of Egan and Igando, Eze Malachy Udezeh (4 right), Chairman Ndigbo Alimosho, Chief Ben Obi (2 right), Youth Leader Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos State, Chief Dr. Okechukwu Uzuegbunam and Others, during the Igbo Cultura day and New Yam Festival by Ndigbo Ijegun and Ileododo Land Council in Lagos on Sunday, 21/9/2025.

L-r… President General, Igbo speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Dr. Sunday Udeh, Pastor Mrs Tessy Chika, her husband Eze Ndigbo Ijegun and Ijedodo land, HRH Dr. Chika Nwokedi, HRE Eze John N. Arinze and Chairman of the occasion, Eze Sunny Akipoyibo.

R-l… Eze Ndigbo Ijegun and Ijeododo Land, HRH Dr. Chika Nwokedi; Council member, DR. Godwin Eneme; Awardee, Eze Dr. Onyeka Ifekandu; Chief Dr Sunday Udeh and Chief Chris Ekwilo.

From right… Host Eze Ndigbo Ijegun and Ijedodo land, HRH Dr. Chika Nwokedi, appreciate the dances.

The wife of Eze Ndigbo Ijegun and Ijedodo land, Pastor Mrs Tessy Chika Nwokedi and her members arrived with the cola nut.

L-r… Oguegbe Chibuike; Ukaigwe Chinonso Emmanuel and Barr. Ngugo Peter.

R-l… Eseriobe Francis; Robert Francis; Williams Meats; Obiobio Emmanuel and Anigboro Friday.

Cross-section of the women with their cola nut.

L-r- … Hon. Chief Mrs Elizabeth Nwankata; Chief Hyacinth Nwankata; Frank Odi and Mazi Samuel Ukpabia.

R-l… Host Eze Ndigbo Ijegun and Ijeododo Land, HRH Dr. Chika Nwokedi; Council member, DR. Godwin Eneme; Awardee, Eze Dr. Onyeka Ifekandu; Chief Dr. Sunday Udeh; Chief Chris Ekwilo and Chief Dr. Okechukwu Uzuegbunam, as Nigerians begin to consume new Yam, the Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun-Ijedodo communities, in Alimosho Council Area of Lagos, Eze Chika Nwokedi, has urged them to embrace indigenous cultures and be their brother’s keeper by giving to the less privileged in the society.

Eze Nwokedi made the call when he empowered residents of the communities with gifts and awards worth millions of Naira to mark the new Yam festival in Ijegun. He said the initiative was to give back to the less privileged in the society and appreciate God for the harvest season of the new Yam.

Eze Nwokedi sued for peaceful coexistence among all tribes, religions and political affiliations in Lagos and the country in general for rapid development.

Chairman on the occasion, Chief Sunny Akpaoyibo, commended Eze Nwokedi for his compassion to touch lives and humanity through his philanthropic gesture over the years… Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.