Cornerstone Insurance mulls innovation at Insurance Meets Tech 4.0

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost and most trusted underwriters, reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation in the insurance sector as the official Innovation Partner and sponsor of the recently concluded Insurance Meets Tech (IMT) 4.0, themed Innovation for the New Trybe.

The IMT Conference has become the go-to platform for charting the future of insurance in Nigeria. Each edition gathers CEOs, regulators, innovators, and thought leaders to explore how technology, creativity, and shifting consumer needs are reshaping the industry’s landscape.

This year, the CEO session; Innovation for Disruption: Building Systems and Ethos, featured a distinguished panel of industry leaders, including Mr. Stephen Alangbo, MD/CEO of Cornerstone Insurance Plc. Other panelists were Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, Deputy Commissioner of Insurance; Tunde Mimiko, MD/CEO of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Nigeria Limited; Olalekan Oyinlade, MD/CEO of EmPLE General Insurance Limited; and Nelson Akerele, MD of Enterprise Life Assurance Nigeria Limited. The session was moderated by Adetola Adegbayi, Founder of Mutual Specialists.

Speaking on the panel, Mr. Alangbo emphasized the need for true customer-centered innovation in the design of insurance products:

“If we continue to do the same things we’ve always done, we will keep getting the same results. That era is gone. Today, investors demand sustainability, and customers want value that reflects their realities. To deepen penetration, we must build products that are not only innovative but strategic. For example, a customer who drives less should not pay the same premium as one who drives daily. It is about fairness, creativity, and building solutions that truly serve people.”

He noted that the future of insurance lies in rethinking underwriting beyond competition, to focus on long-term value creation for customers, investors, and society.

The conference also featured other voices from Cornerstone Insurance, including Kayode Odetola, Head of Retail; Oluwarotimi Adediji, Deputy Chief Technology Officer; Jafar Elamah, Head of Digitisation and Projects; and Esther Chiamaka Akiniyi, E-Business Analyst. Their sessions highlighted how Cornerstone is embedding innovation across its retail, technology, and digital operations.A major attraction was the Cornerstone Insurance Motor Inspection Application, presented with a car on site to show its real-world use. The AI-driven tool simplifies vehicle inspection and onboarding for customers, supporting both pre-loss and post-loss assessments. It reflects Cornerstone’s commitment to making insurance smarter, faster, and more customer-friendly through technology.

To connect with participants in a practical way, the Marketing & Corporate Communications (MCC) team, led by Cordelia Ekeocha, Group Head, MCC, created an interactive showcase. The display featured digital adverts, live product demonstrations, and the company’s AI-powered chatbot, Cici. Cici is built to enhance customer engagement, provide instant responses to insurance-related inquiries, and deliver an improved, seamless service experience for Cornerstone’s clients. Available 24/7 via WhatsApp on 0808 513 9857, Cici ensures customers can get assistance anytime, anywhere.

For Cornerstone, IMT 4.0 was more than a sponsorship; it was a chance to share ideas, connect with industry peers, and reaffirm its role as a forward-looking insurer that listens to people’s needs and translates them into practical solutions.

Cornerstone Insurance is licensed and re-certified by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to provide both general and life insurance services. As the first insurance company in Nigeria to offer customers an online platform for insurance transactions, its services are driven by cutting-edge technology, making them easily accessible via the internet and mobile platforms.