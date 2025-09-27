Boko Haram ambushes motorists, kill CJTF, set ablaze six vehicles in Borno

AHMED MARI , Maiduguri

No fewer than one member of the civilization Joint Task Force (CJTF) was killed, several motorists injured, six vehicles set ablaze when members of Boko Haram insurgents ambushed motorists along Pulka- Kirawa road in Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, the Senator representing Borno South, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume condemned the attack and called on the military authorities to deploy more troops to safeguard Kirawa and other surrounding communities bordering Gwoza local government area and Cameroun Republic.

The Boko Haram ambush along Kirawa-Pulka road was said to occur on Friday at around 3:pm claiming the life of one Civilian Joint Task Force (Name withheld), while many others including motorists and passengers sustained injuries.

Our correspondent gathered that some victims escaped into the bush, as six of the vehicles loaded with their luggage and food items were set ablaze by the attackers.

Senator Ndume lamented that since the deadly attack on a Camerounian Military Base in Kirawa which led to their dislodgement last month, there is no single military presence in Kirawa, stressing that, the only few resilient hunters, vigilantes and men of the Civilian Joint Task Force are always overwhelmed in safeguarding the area.

Ndume while appreciating the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of Nigerian troops in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, however said the people in Kirawa and other border communities in Gwoza among others risked attacks, as they are currently living in perpetual fear without security operatives to safeguard them and their property.

“It is very disheartening that I received a distress call that some armed Boko Haram terrorists laid ambush on motorists and passengers along Kirawa-Pulka road yesterday.

The victims were escorted by a few members of Civilian Joint Task Force as there are no military escorts due to dislodgement of Camerounian troops based in Kirawa last month,” the Senator said.

.

“Unfortunately, one of our Brave Civilian Joint Task Force members was killed during an exchange of gunfire in the ambush, and many victims are no where to be found as I speak.

Atleast six vehicles including two Volkswagen Golf Saloon, a bus, and three trucks were set ablaze during the attack, he added.

He said “Let me use this medium to commiserate with the families of the deceased Civilian Joint Task Force. May His Soul Rest In Peace as we pray for the injured ones quick recovery and safety of those still missing.”

“Let me also appeal to the military authorities to deploy troops, even it is a platoon to safeguard Kirawa and its people, because, my people are now living in perpetual fear since the dislodgement of Camerounian troops based in Kirawa last month”. Ndume said.

