2027: ADC vows to wrestle power from APC in Ogun

…As Ajadi Movement shines at Ogun ADC rainbow coalition convergence

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Members of the Ajadi movement have expressed the conviction that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Ogun state and at the national level come 2027.

The Movement, which dominated the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rainbow Coalition Convergence in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, today, described the emerging ADC Coalition as a Tsunami that will sweep away APC in the 2027 general elections.

The Ogun ADC Rainbow Coalition Convergence is the coming together of various groups into the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The event, which was attended by former National Chairman of the ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu and the various South West leaders of the party, witnessed a huge turnout carnival-like event which was dominated by some members of ‘Ajadi Movement’ which carried thousands of its members to the venue, singing in praises of their principal, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo.

Speaking with Journalists at the venue, two of the Coordinators of the Movement, Evangelist Tunde Jedidah and Idowu Imole said the Ogun ADC Rainbow Coalition Convergence is the coming together of the State Chapter of the Labour Party, (LP), the ADC, the Ajadi Movement, and various other groups to take over the control of Ogun State Government and Nigeria come 2027.

According to them, “We believe we should come together to change the poor level of governance in Ogun state.

So that when we say ADC Arise! We will be talking of the ADC, the Labour Party, the Ajadi Movement, and other political groups in the. state.

We want to become one; instead of doing things individually, everybody will be saying ADC.

“And we believe that with our coming together, we are so optimistic that ADC will produce the next governor of Ogun state.

On the reason why some members of Ajadi Movement are joining ADC, they said, “We aligned with the ADC because the leaders of the ADC are people of high repute.

They are leaders who always carried out what they promised. Whatever they say, they abide by it.

They are not like other political leaders who talk and fail to fulfill their promises”.

As to why they are routing for Ajadi to be the next governor, they noted that their principal is a philanthropist, who have provided the less privileged with succour for years.

“He has, over the years, been helping the widows, provided scholarships to indigent students and we believe that if such a leader comes to the government, he will be able to do more”.

Speaking at the event, the former ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, said the party is ready to accommodate various political groups ahead of 2027.

According to him, “PDP is coming, some members of APC are coming, other parties are also coming and we will be willing to receive them. I am assuring you by 2027 I will come here in Ogun State to celebrate with you after your victory”.

Also speaking, the Oyo State ADC Chairman, Alhaji Yinka Olona said he is optimistic that come 2027 ADC will push out the APC Administration led by Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said he doesn’t have any doubt about the ability of the ADC to win the presidency come 2027.

Olona said, “You see when former National Chairman of our party, Chief Ralph Nwosu was speaking, he said former President Olusegun Obasanjo said in 2023 that ADC will win some elections and by 2027 the ADC will wrest power from the party in power. I am very optimistic that come 2027 we will occupy Aso Rock”.

