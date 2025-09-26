Tinubu to commission Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Int’l Conference Centre, other projects in Owerri September 30

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, on September 30, 2025, lead the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and her leadership to unveil a book written by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, which highlights the achievements of the APC within 10 years of coming to power.

During the visit, President Tinubu and his entourage will also have the opportunity to formally unveil for public use, some key legacy projects embarked upon by the 3R Government of Governor Uzodimma.

This was contained in a statement issued by Oguwike Nwachuku Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor on Thursday.

Governor Uzodimma dropped the hint about the President’s planned visit while speaking to newsmen on Thursday after inspecting the projects slated for commissioning.

Top on the list include the completely rebuilt 26 kilometers Owerri- Mbaise- Obowo-Umuahia road, a new Flyover linking Port Harcourt and Onitsha cum improvement on the Assumpta Cathedral Owerri Round-about, and a brand new ultra-modern Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre (EIICC), Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma said that “the APC is set to celebrate a decade of leadership in Nigeria with a significant meeting in Owerri, Imo State.”

He added: “All is set to host the President as the guest of honour and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress at the newly constructed Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre (EIIC), Owerri.

“The meeting will launch and showcase a compendium detailing achievements of the Party as compiled by a dedicated team led by the Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum.

“The event underscores the APC’s decade of leadership in Nigeria, highlighting tangible infrastructure progress and achievements in Imo State.

“Residents of Imo State are jubilant with emphasis on Party performance and visionary leadership.

“We are not talking of promises anymore. We are discussing performance, visionary leadership, Renewed Hope Government by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Governor Uzodimma said emphatically that “President Tinubu is expected to commission several projects during his visit including; Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road, a new flyover and improvements at the Assumpta Cathedral roundabout and the Ultra Modern Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre (EIIC).”

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work that went into the projects, noting that the contractors could not have done otherwise with their full knowledge of his zero tolerance for substandard projects.

