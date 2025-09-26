Service delivery: SERVICOM report scores NSITF High

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Service Compact with all of Nigeria (SERVICOM) has scored the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) high in its assessment of the Fund’s service delivery for the past year.

Report of the assessment which was made available to Newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, showed that ten Regional and State Branch offices were exceptional in their service to customers.

According to the report, the offices include the Abuja Regional and FCT Branch offices; Jos Regional and Branch offices; Asaba Regional and Branch offices as well as Kano Regional and Branch offices.

Others are Bauchi Regional and Branch offices, Maiduguri, Enugu, Owerri, Lagos, and Port-Hacourt Regional and Branch offices.

SERVICOM Report stated that the objective of the evaluation was “to ensure citizen-focussed service delivery” while “identifying gaps in service delivery and making recommendations to the Fund to improve customer satisfaction and accountability.”

The evaluation, which measured performance against the Fund’s mandate using the SERVICOM Index, scored the selected offices an average of 72.5%.

Highlights of the evaluation report showed that the Fund scored high in digitization of its operations, which has led to beter efficiency.

Other areas NSITF was rated excellent were in it’s spread of offices fostering accessibility, streamlining of the Claims and Compensation process which enabled timely settlement, and provision of free work environment safety audits for employers to minimize work-related accidents.

This indicates the NSITF’s service delivery has witnessed dramatic improvement in one year since the new management under the leadership of Barrister Oluwaseun Mayomi Faleye as Managing Director/Chief Executive.

