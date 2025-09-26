27.7 C
Lagos
September 26, 2025
Trending now

Service delivery: SERVICOM report scores NSITF High

Health authority hails first set of quadruplets under CEmONC

AMCON Sells 34% Stake in Unity Bank to Providus, Strengthening Merger Deal

You, Too? The Nigerian Art of the ‘Tu Quoque’

Research Commercialization Key to Nigeria’s Economic Growth- NASENI

Light Chapel celebrates Ola-Ojo’s legacy of compassion with foodstuffs support

Abuja to play central role in Africa’s $1.5bn Smart City Market –…

Abuja Road Construction: Wike pledges focus on Health, Education, flags off construction…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 26, 2025

FIRS holds memorial service in honour of 4 departed employees

Champion Newspapers LTD
Insurance digest

Service delivery: SERVICOM report scores NSITF High

by Peter Anayo032

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

 

The Service Compact with all of Nigeria (SERVICOM) has scored the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) high in its assessment of the Fund’s service delivery for the past year.

Report of the assessment which was made available to Newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, showed that ten Regional and State Branch offices were exceptional in their service to customers.

According to the report, the offices include the Abuja Regional and FCT Branch offices; Jos Regional and Branch offices; Asaba Regional and Branch offices as well as Kano Regional and Branch offices.

Others are Bauchi Regional and Branch offices, Maiduguri, Enugu, Owerri, Lagos, and Port-Hacourt Regional and Branch offices.

SERVICOM Report stated that the objective of the evaluation was “to ensure citizen-focussed service delivery” while “identifying gaps in service delivery and making recommendations to the Fund to improve customer satisfaction and accountability.”

The evaluation, which measured performance against the Fund’s mandate using the SERVICOM Index, scored the selected offices an average of 72.5%.

Highlights of the evaluation report showed that the Fund scored high in digitization of its operations, which has led to beter efficiency.

Other areas NSITF was rated excellent were in it’s spread of offices fostering accessibility, streamlining of the Claims and Compensation process which enabled timely settlement, and provision of free work environment safety audits for employers to minimize work-related accidents.

This indicates the NSITF’s service delivery has witnessed dramatic improvement in one year since the new management under the leadership of Barrister Oluwaseun Mayomi Faleye as Managing Director/Chief Executive.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

PenCom  tasks States on   implementation of CPS for a pension-secure Nigeria

Editor

Insurers move closer to more juicy accounts in aviation portfolio

Kelvin Egerue

AIICO Insurance canvasses collaborative effort to revitalize agriobusiness

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO