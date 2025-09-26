Research Commercialization Key to Nigeria’s Economic Growth- NASENI

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has reaffirmed that research commercialization remains central to Nigeria’s economic development.

Speaking at the North-Central Sensitization Programme on the NASENI Research Commercialization Grant Programme (NRCGP), held on Wednesday, 24th September 2025 at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja, Halilu stressed the importance of addressing financial and administrative setbacks often faced by research projects.

The EVC who was represented by NASENI’s Research Director, Prof. Abdulmalik Ibrahim Onuwe stated that the NRCGP was designed to support viable research and development initiatives in the country, which also propagates NASENI’s mission and vision.

According to him, the application process is fully digitalized, transparent, and does not require physical presence or long administrative procedures. “This sensitization is not just for personal benefit but also to empower prospective researchers from institutes who may seek guidance about the programme,” Halilu said.

He urged participants, including representatives from universities, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), National Space Research and Development Agency (NSRDA), among others to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by NASENI to foster collaboration and innovation.

Presenting an overview of the NRCGP, Programme Coordinator and Special Adviser to the EVC on Science and Engineering Commercialisation, Engr. Dr. Anas Balarabe Yazid, highlighted the objectives, eligibility criteria, and key assessment tools of the programme.

He emphasized that the grant aligns with NASENI’s mandate to promote local content, noting that under the NASENI principle of Creation, Collaboration and Commercialisation (3Cs), it is being radically prioritized. “Every research project must be noble, clear, market-viable, and align with NASENI’s transformation agenda and Nigeria’s broader development goals,” he said.

In her vote of thanks, Deputy Director, Planning and Policy Analysis, Ms. Joy Elugbe expressed appreciation to the EVC and participants, encouraging researchers to embrace NASENI’s initiatives as a pathway to national progress.