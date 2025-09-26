28.8 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Ondo NSCDC inaugurates committee on protection of critical national assets, infrastructure

by Peter Anayo080

DAMISI OJO, Akure

 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has launched a state-level coordination committee on the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

The state Commandant, CC Oluyemi Joshua Ibiloye, while speaking at the event marking the foundation for implementing the framework of the ,2024 CNAI National Protection Policy and Strategic(NPSS) said the meeting was a necessary step in turning a national directive into state action.

The summit was in strict compliance with the directive of the Office of the National Security Adviser’s decisions on the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure into a coherent, practical, and accountable programme in Ondo State.

Ibiloye said” The ONSA directive gives us a clear roadmap. It is a marching order to organize swift state-level coordination meetings, which requires meaningful stakeholder engagement, regular reviews, rapid reporting of infractions, uncompromising crime records, and prosecution.” He said.

At the occasion, goodwill messages were delivered by Nigeria Army, the Department of State Security, Nigeria Correctional Services, FRSC, the Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Bar Association, BEDC, TCN, State Information Technology Agency (SITA), and NMDPRA, among others.

Various papers on challenges and proposed solutions were presented by the stakeholders cutting across the telecommunication operators, power sector, physical infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and the solid minerals sector.

A 32-man critical stakeholders committee for the protection of critical national assets was constituted and inaugurated by the state commandant to include all relevant security agencies, telecommunications (MTN, GLO, Airtel, NCC, SITA), Power sector, including Benin Electricity Distribution Company(BEDC), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Digital infrastructure like NITDS, NIMC, Nigeria Communication Commission(NCC) and National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Other committee members are the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ministries of Education, Energy, Power,   and Works, NMDPRA, NUJ, traditional institution, Youth body (NYCN), Nigeria Bar Association, and Akure Banker’s Association.

The summit focused on collective interventions, challenges, and proposed solutions from the security and stakeholders geared towards effective protection of the assets across the state.

 

