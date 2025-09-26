NUJ-NAN Chapel : Experts Harp On Digital Evolution To Redefine Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Experts in the nation’s oil and gas sector have called for the full adoption of digital technologies to overcome the complex challenges facing the country’s critical energy industry.

The experts delivered their insights during the 2025 Press Week Lecture and Symposium organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Chapel on Thursday in Lagos.

The event, themed “Transforming Energy: The Digital Evolution of Oil and Gas”, brought together industry specialists, media professionals, traditional rulers, and students.

Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, represented by Vice Chairman, Mr Obi Uzu, highlighted the role of digital solutions across exploration, drilling, production, and other oil services.

He noted that Nigeria’s oil production had risen to about 1.7 million barrels per day and was expected to reach two million barrels soon.

Ogunsanya emphasised that increased production would strengthen the naira and fund key infrastructure projects like railway networks connecting Lagos to northern, eastern, and southern Nigeria — without excessive borrowing.

He stressed the importance of using oil revenue to sustain national development rather than relying heavily on loans, which undermine financial independence.

Comparing Nigeria to Norway, Ogunsanya explained how the Nordic country had prudently saved and invested oil earnings into education, infrastructure, and long-term development — in contrast to Nigeria’s monthly revenue distribution system.

CEO and Executive Secretary of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr Clement Isong, represented by Ms Ogechi Nkwoji, highlighted the urgent need for the sector’s stakeholders and regulators to embrace digital technologies.

According to him, digital evolution can boost operational efficiency, reduce costs, enhance safety, and align with sustainability goals.

Isong pointed out that the downstream energy sector forms the backbone of Nigeria’s economy.

“When the downstream system functions well, commerce thrives, hospitals operate, and markets stay open. When it fails, chaos and hardship follow immediately,” he said.

He identified challenges such as price volatility, equipment failures, fuel losses, fraud, and environmental risks, linking them to aging infrastructure, poor record-keeping, and skill gaps.

According to Isong, the solution lies in integrated digital tools like sensors, automation, analytics, and secure transaction systems to monitor refining, storage, distribution, and retail activities.

The expert highlighted key technologies to include: IoT forecourt automation for real-time pump activity and sales tracking, remote pricing and reconciliation systems at retail fuel stations.

He listed other tools to include AI-powered pipeline leak detection, terminal automation systems for depot operations, digital tank gauging and predictive maintenance.

He said tools also included blockchain for supply chain transparency and cashless fueling platforms.

He added that many MEMAN members were already progressing towards digitalisation, which he said would improved safety, environmental protection, operational efficiency, financial transparency, regulatory compliance, and workforce productivity.

CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, called for urgent policy reforms alongside digital transformation to unlock Nigeria’s oil and gas potential.

Speaking on “Unlocking the Potential of Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Sector and Promoting Digital Transformation,” he stressed the need for coherent policies, strong institutions, and bold leadership to attract investment, increase production, diversify revenue, and create jobs.

Yusuf underscored that digitalisation is no longer optional but essential to remain competitive globally, particularly as investors increasingly demand transparency and robust ESG reporting.

Partner and Chair of Energy & Natural Resources Practice Group at Bloomfield Law Practice, Dr Ayodele Oni, urged Nigeria to leverage technology to support its citizens and export innovations across Africa.

He advocated expanding pipeline infrastructure to transport gas to North Africa and Europe, reducing dependence on crude oil.

Oni emphasised the critical role of technology in remotely monitoring oil and gas facilities, warning that without continued evolution, Nigeria risks falling behind as global energy transitions to electric vehicles and cleaner fuels.

Also, the Head, Corporate Communications, Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), Mr Aveek Biswas, commends the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Chapel for the successful hosting of its Press Week.

According to Biswas, we are honoured to have participated in this important gathering, which reflects our shared commitment to advancing conversations around innovation, technology, and sustainability in Nigeria’s energy sector.

“As part of this commitment, SEEPCO has continued to roll out additional technology-driven platforms, including a real-time digital incident reporting system, a digital Unsafe Act and Unsafe Condition (UAUC) reporting tool, Safety Observation Reporting Tracking (SORT), and a streamlined e-Permit to Work (PTW) system.

“These platforms are designed to enhance transparency, strengthen compliance, and ensure prompt responsiveness across our operations.

“They form part of our broader focus on responsible oil and gas exploration and production that supports Nigeria’s economic development while aligning with global industry standards.

He said that the company take pride in these achievements, “we also recognize that our journey is ongoing.

He addd that “This gathering reinforces the importance of collaboration—between industry, media, and society—to drive technological innovation that advances safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

“The media, as a strategic partner, plays a central role in ensuring accurate and constructive narratives about Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, and through collaboration with stakeholders such as the NUJ–NAN Chapel, these conversations will continue to strengthen the collective drive towards a more innovative and sustainable oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

Looking ahead, Sterling Oil remains committed to deepening the application of digital innovation across its operations to strengthen Nigeria’s energy transformation journey.

Chairman of the Lagos State Baales Forum, Chief Joseph Keshinro, encouraged Nigerian youths to acquire digital skills to help transform the energy sector.

The event’s panel discussion, moderated by Mr Olu Philips, Energy Editor of Channels Television, featured Mr Henry Adigun (Oil & Gas Consultant), Mr Emeka Ugwuanyi (Publisher, TBI Africa Magazine), and Mr Adewale Sanyaolu (Energy Editor, The Sun Newspapers).

The panel urged government and youths to innovate and harness technology to revolutionise Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Tijani Fatai, pledged to safeguard oil and gas investments during this period of digital transformation.

He highlighted enhanced security collaboration with the Armed Forces, NSCDC, FRSC, and DSS, alongside technology investments like command centers, drone surveillance, and geo-fencing systems.

Malam Ali M. Ali, Managing Director of NAN, expressed confidence that the insights shared would deepen understanding of digital transformation in the oil and gas sector.

He commended the NUJ-NAN Lagos leadership for proactive initiatives aligned with global trends and highlighted NAN’s commitment to investing in digital infrastructure, capacity building, and workforce training.

The NUJ-NAN Chapel Chairman Mr Yunus Yusuf urged all stakeholders to leverage digital technology for a more transparent, efficient, and sustainable energy future.

He emphasised deploying digital tools to drive sustainability, empower communities, and reshape Nigeria’s oil and gas landscape.

