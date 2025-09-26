Nigerian health heroes urged to embrace AI, as brain drain threatens future

L-r …Chairman of the Occasion, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Fertility Societies. Prof Oladapo Ashiru, Provost, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Prof Ademola Oremosu, CEO of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria Dr. Olusola Ayoola, President, Physiological Society of Nigeria. Professor Abdul Rasak Akinola Alada, during the 42nd Annual Scientific Conference by the Physiological Society of Nigeria .held at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos on 25/9/2025…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Medical experts have issued a rallying cry to Nigerian healthcare professionals: harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize service delivery and save our collapsing health system from the devastating brain drain. At the 2025 Annual Conference of the Physiological Society of Nigeria (PSN) held at the University of Lagos, top physiologists warned that unless urgent action is taken, Nigeria risks losing its brightest medical minds to foreign shores.

Delivering the keynote, tech innovator Dr. Olusola Ayoola, CEO of RAIN Robotics, made a powerful appeal: AI is a tool for empowerment, not replacement. “AI is here to help us do better, not to replace us. It’s a game-changer, and we must learn to harness its potential in disease detection, pandemic control, and patient care,” he declared. He emphasized that AI’s ability to analyze electronic medical records can spot outbreaks early and provide non-judgmental support to patients hesitant to share sensitive information.

However, despite these technological breakthroughs, Dr. Ayoola warned that Nigeria’s doctors remain irreplaceable, urging professionals to embrace AI as a shared opportunity for growth. “It’s our duty to adopt these tools and shape the future of healthcare in Nigeria,” he concluded.

The conference’s chair, Prof. Bolanle O. Iranloye, described the theme—“Artificial Intelligence in Physiology”—as “timely and visionary,” highlighting that this intersection of science and technology offers Nigeria a chance to lead in health innovation.

But the message was clear and urgent. Professor Abdul Rasak Alada, President of PSN, sounded the alarm on the dire state of the health sector—pointing directly to the brain drain crisis. “High exchange rates and poor pay are forcing our trained physiologists to seek greener pastures abroad,” he lamented. “Our government must do more to improve salaries and conditions, or we will continue losing our best brains.”

He called on authorities to resolve ongoing disputes with university unions, boost research funding, and equip tertiary institutions with the tools to nurture Nigeria’s young physiologists. “No nation can develop beyond the strength of its universities,” he warned.

Echoing this concern, renowned professor Prof. Oladapo Ashiru blasted the government’s lack of commitment. “In the past, Nigeria’s brightest went abroad, then returned to build our nation. Now, our commitment is waning. With only around 5% of our GDP spent on healthcare—compared to 27% in the US—how can we keep our health workers?” he asked bitterly.

As Nigeria faces a health crisis compounded by brain drain, experts agree: embracing AI and investing in our health workforce is the urgent call to action needed to secure the nation’s future.

*Provost Urges Nigerian Physiologists to Lead the Artificial Intelligence Revolution in Healthcare at 42nd Annual Scientific Conference*

On his , Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, part, Professor Ademola A. Oremosu

challenged Nigeria’s physiologists and medical researchers to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize healthcare and medical education. Delivering the goodwill message at the opening ceremony of the 42nd Annual Scientific Conference of the Physiological Society of Nigeria, themed “Artificial Intelligence in Physiology: Exploring the Intersection of Intelligence and Life,” Professor Oremosu emphasized that this gathering marks a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s scientific community to lead in cutting-edge biomedical innovation.

Professor Oremosu highlighted the conference’s significance as a platform for fostering collaboration and inspiring groundbreaking research. “This year’s theme is not just timely—it is a clarion call for Nigerian physiologists to embrace the future. Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant dream but a real force reshaping how we understand, diagnose, and treat diseases,” he declared.

The Provost praised the organizers for curating a program that challenges traditional boundaries, urging participants to envision diagnostic systems that learn from data as our bodies learn from experience, and therapeutic interventions that are both precise and predictive. “This fusion of intelligence and life is a frontier that demands our boldest ideas and collaborative spirit,” he emphasized.

Prof. Oremosu also lauded the efforts of the Physiological Society of Nigeria, led by President Professor AbdulRasak Alada, for fostering a culture of excellence and innovation. He expressed confidence that the conference will spark new partnerships and ideas that position Nigeria at the forefront of biomedical research.

In closing, the Provost called on Nigerian physiologists to seize the opportunities presented by AI to improve health outcomes, advance research, and elevate medical education. “May this conference serve as a catalyst for enduring collaborations and transformative breakthroughs that will benefit our nation and the world,” he concluded.

This historic event, held at the prestigious College of Medicine, University of Lagos, underscores Nigeria’s commitment to scientific excellence and innovation—affirming its status as the “Nation’s Pride” and a hub of medical ingenuity in Africa.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2