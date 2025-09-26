Nigeria recorded zero oil investment for 10yrs until Tinubu’s regime –Lokpobiri

The Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has disclosed that Nigeria went over a decade without attracting any new investments in the oil sector until the advent of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to the minister, the stagnation crippled growth and weakened confidence in the industry, but recent reforms are beginning to restore investor interest.

The minister made this known in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, on Thursday, following his keynote address at the United States–Nigeria Council’s session on oil sector collaboration, held on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“At the heart of Nigeria’s renewed energy agenda is a clear and deliberate policy direction: to open our oil sector to deeper, smarter, and more strategic partnerships. The time to invest is not just now, it is ripe.

“Recall that for over ten years, prior to the coming of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria did not have any new investment in the oil sector, but with the reforms we have carried out, which have created an atmosphere that is globally competitive and attractive, we now have new investments running into billions of dollars”, the minister stated.

“All inactive blocks during the period of no investments are in the basket now and up for grabs. We have a longstanding relationship with the US and US companies; beyond these relationships, there are new opportunities for new investors, both in the upstream sector and other sectors.”

The minister noted that, under the leadership of Tinubu, Nigeria’s oil sector has witnessed significant progress over the past two years, including increased production output and a more attractive investment climate.

He urged global investors to seize emerging opportunities in Nigeria’s rapidly transforming oil industry, citing ongoing reforms, enhanced production capacity, and the country’s growing regional influence as key drivers of growth.

“Thanks to bold reforms and globally competitive fiscals, Nigeria has significantly ramped up production and repositioned itself as a dependable energy hub across West Africa and the continent,” he said.

]Lokpobiri attributed this transformation to the successful implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, which he described as a “robust, investor-friendly legal framework” that is driving growth and restoring investor confidence.

He also emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to energy transition efforts, affirming that the country would continue to leverage its fossil fuel reserves to finance its energy mix, while adhering to international climate agreements.

“We are fully aligned with the Paris Agreement, and remain committed to cleaner, more sustainable exploration,” he said.

“Our doors are open, our laws are clear, and our environment is conducive; now is the time for U.S. and global investors to become part of Nigeria’s energy success story.”

The current administration has repeatedly assured international partners that Nigeria remains committed to energy transition goals, but argues that oil and gas revenues will play a crucial role in financing renewable energy expansion.

Recent policy shifts, such as the removal of fuel subsidies, efforts to deregulate the downstream sector, and renewed emphasis on gas monetisation, have also been positioned as signs of Nigeria’s seriousness in reforming its energy industry.

These reforms are part of the government’s efforts to attract $30bn in sectoral investments by 2027 and at least $60bn by 2030.