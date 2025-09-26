Nigeria needs uninterrupted power for digital transformation — Leo Stan Ekeh

Dr Leo Stan Ekeh, Founder & Chairman, Zinox Technologies, says Nigeria needs uninterrupted power to achieve digital transformation.

Ekeh made this remark at the Institute of Change Management (ICM) annual conference held on Thursday at NECA House, Ikeja, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference is: ‘Navigating To The Future: Synchronising People, Processes And Technology For The Next Era of Change’.

Ekeh was represented by Mr Chris Uwaje, the pioneer, National I.T Policy of Nigeria.

He noted that digital transformation required abundant and uninterruptible energy, which remained germane for working infrastructure, production and supply.

“We cannot wish for change without prioritising and building abundant energy resources. Power-supply is the backbone of the future of digital-transformation.

“After all, Africans as the origin of humanity, discovered the source of the energy we use today by striking two stones together to fire their destiny.

“Currently, the world is experiencing a multi-dimensional change – an overwhelming challenge presented by AI and exponentially supercharged at the speed of quantum computing. Suddenly, the AI revolution is upon us,.

”Whereas AI was first registered into human consciousness in 1956, at the Conference in Dartmond, USA., 69 years ago, but with the audacity to navigate and master change, those challenges can be turned into immense competitive opportunities and benefits at the speed of Data Sovereignty and innovative resource production and Control.

“With the advent of AI, it is instructive to state that the next 25 years may not be kind to many families, corporate business, leadership and governance structures. And indeed, may rewrite the history of our collective existence, especially in Africa,” he said

According to him, the audacity of a well-crafted change mantra drives and delivers a clear vision, pillared on Innovative living space, creative education leveraging state-of-the art technologies, best-practice business models and strategic implementation processes that are resilient.

The computer mogul said that changes must be designed to function with the ability to disrupt the existing state of things and leave memorable impacts as a signpost of historical reference.

He noted that the audacity to sustain change must have the ability to respond to all human conditions by building a merit-first society/workforce of well-trusted, energetic and resilient human resources – who must also be satisfactorily remunerated.

“We can collectively build a sustainable future together by amplifying positive, actionable thinking and damage control.”

According to him, every citizen is a change agent, pointing out that we must factor and encourage experimentation as part of the continuous learning process.

He charged African leaders to inspire, motivate, and empower their workforce and networks to achieve exceptional results.

“Change begins with leadership by fostering a deterministic culture of humility, empathy, trustworthiness, creativity and innovation. I urge you to embrace change and innovation.

“Change entails consciously focusing on sustainability, investing in talent and skills development.

“The future belongs to those who are prepared to navigate its complexities with courage, creativity, and resilience.

“I urge you to seize this moment, to lead with vision, and to shape the future of your organisations and society. Design and make your change models from incremental change to transformational change.

“This is critical to achieve sustainable development mechanisms for future changes,” Ekeh said.

Earlier, Mr Nat Osewele, the President, ICM Governing Council, said change leaders needed the power to influence not only their organisations but also the communities and economies they served.

He noted that the conference is a launchpad for transformation.

According to him, the transformations we initiate today will shape a more inclusive, adaptive and forward-looking society.

“The future is not something to be feared; it is something to be designed. And together, through shared knowledge and collective action, we will design it well.”

NAN reports that the event also features presentations on Digital Transformation and Organisational Agility by panelists and exhibitions.

