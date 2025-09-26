NASSLAF Chairman, Barr. Nwala preaches peace, advises some members of PASSAN to jettison industrial action

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

‎The Chairman of National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum, NASSLAF, High Chief Barr. Emeka Nwala has advised some aggrieved PASSAN Members to refrain from embarking on an industrial action scheduled for October 2025.

‎Nwala made this known through a letter he signed and released on Friday, 26th September, 2025. He stressed that such action engineered by a few members of PASSAN might have negative consequences on the entire National Assembly working force and shouldn’t be encouraged.

‎Aware that it is the fundamental right of workers to demand their entitlement, however, Nwala noted that, judging by the economic situation of the country, there should be a more rational way of asking for their rights than embarking on an industrial action, which will further spell doom and create chaos for the highest legislative institution of the country.

‎”I issue this press release on behalf of the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum, Nasslaf, on the potential negative consequences of the intended picketing of the National Assembly by a group of members of the PASSAN, with the hope that our shared vision of a peaceful work environment will not be jeopardized.

‎No doubt, it is the right of workers to embark on industrial action, but when the action overlooks the contemporary national challenges, it becomes a counterproductive pursuit to overall members’ welfare.

If there are other legitimate grievances, I implore the group to seek peaceful means of resolution and not allow any action that would affect the industrial harmony of this hallowed institution.

‎The Management of NASS has said that staff are not being owed. We are aware of this as a sister union, as the Management has always been forthright in doing the needful with respect to payment of all necessary allowances whenever allocations arrive from the Ministry of Finance.

‎We therefore call for caution against anything that will disrupt the hitherto enjoyed industrial peace in the National Assembly.

‎I also seize this opportunity to urge the Management to use all available means to sustain the peace, tranquillity, and harmony within the National Assembly Complex. Yours in the common struggle”

‎Nwala asserted.

