NAPTIP clarifies Asaba operation, rescues eight children stolen from Kano

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has clarified its recent operation in Asaba, Delta State, which led to the rescue of eight children allegedly stolen from Kano State.

The agency’s Director-General, Binta Adamu Bello, at a press briefing on Friday in Abuja, explained that the operation was a lawful undertaking under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

According to Bello, the operation was conducted in response to a petition from the Protection Against Abduction and Missing Children (PATAMOC) and subsequent intelligence gathering that led to the arrest of suspects involved in child trafficking.

“The rescue operation by operatives of the Agency at Happy Home Orphanage was not an abduction as the Agency does not engage in such condemnable action but a lawful undertaking,” Bello stated.

Bello also revealed that the agency had been investigating a child trafficking ring and had identified the Happy Home Orphanage in Asaba as one of the locations where the trafficked children were being kept.

The agency’s operatives, accompanied by police officers, conducted the rescue operation and took the children into custody.

The Director-General assured the public that the agency would conduct a comprehensive investigation, including DNA tests, to determine the true identities of the children and reunite them with their lawful families. “We will not hand over any of the children to any of the claimants until investigations are concluded.”

The agency has also called on the Delta State Government to investigate the activities of the Happy Home Orphanage and unravel any unwholesome practices going on there.

The agency remains resolute in expeditiously concluding investigations, prosecuting those found culpable, and reuniting the rescued children with their families.

In a bid to ensure transparency and accountability, NAPTIP has urged all those laying claims to the children to make themselves available for further investigations.

The agency believes that running to social media and engaging in blackmail will not help anyone in this matter.

The rescue operation has sparked controversy, with some individuals and groups questioning the agency’s actions.

However, NAPTIP remains committed to its mandate and will continue to work tirelessly to protect the rights of vulnerable children and prosecute those who engage in human trafficking and related offences.

As the investigation continues, the agency is working closely with relevant stakeholders, including the Kano State Government and the Nigeria Police Force, to ensure that justice is served and the children are reunited with their families.

The public is urged to cooperate with NAPTIP and provide any information that may aid in the investigation.

The agency’s efforts to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable children are ongoing, and NAPTIP remains resolute in its commitment to this noble cause.

With the support of the public and relevant stakeholders, the agency is confident that it can make a significant impact in the fight against human trafficking and related offences.

