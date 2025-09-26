Light Chapel celebrates Ola-Ojo’s legacy of compassion with foodstuffs support

In the spirit of the famed benevolent heart of Apostle Joshua Oluwagbemiga Babalola Ola-Ojo while alive putting smiles on the faces of the needy with foodstuffs and cash support, Jesus is Light Ministries (a.k.a Light Chapel) is marking the 20th anniversary of the passing of the late founder of the church with distribution of foodstuffs to all the worshipers with grand finale on Sunday September 28, 2025.

Since the passage of Apostle Ola-Ojo 20 years ago the church has been sustaining his legacy of compassion with the distribution of foodstuffs and other supports to the people in need every month.

The church continues the legacy with the ongoing distribution of foodstuffs to the people in need in commemoration of the 20th memorial anniversary of the late Ikole-Ekiti born wealthy business tycoon and founder of the church.

Pastor Bayo Funso Adaramola, the church’s current general overseer, shared with Christian Benefits the distribution of foodstuffs in commemoration of the 20th memorial service of the late Apostle Joshua Babalola Ola-Ojo in the spirit of his legacy of compassion outreach to the less privileged.

“On Sunday September 28th, 2025 the church in the grand finale of Compassion outreaches to all our branches in Nigeria, which we commencedin September 2024 shall be distributing foodstuffs to all worshippers. This huge program is powered by committed members of the church nationally and friends of the ministry,” Pastor Adaramola disclosed to Christian Benefits.

M.K.O Abiola SDP Presidential ticket’s rival; Apostle Babalola Ola-Ojo.

20 Years Memorial Service for the late Apostle Joshua Babalola Ola-Ojo: The billionaire Founder/Pioneer General Overseer of Jesus is Light Ministries (a.k.a Light Chapel) who contested the SDP Presidential ticket with another billionaire business mogul, also late, Bashorun M.K.O Abiola in the 1993 election.

The over 50 years old Jesus is Light Ministries (a.k.a Light Chapel) will hold a memorial service in his honor on Sunday September 28, 2025 at the Church headquarters at Agodo, Egbe Lagos.

Pastor Bayo Funso Adaramola, the church’s current general overseer describes the memorial service for the late business mogul as a celebration of his legacy of faith, dedication, love for God’s work and his enduring spirit.

He added that the memorial service is also a time of spiritual enrichment, communal reflection, and joyful celebration of God’s faithfulness through the life and work of the Founder/Pioneer General Overseer of the Church, Apostle Joshua Babalola Oluwagbemiga Ola-Ojo, the late wealthy fisheries business magnate from Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti State.

