INEC promotes 471 Junior Staff to higher level

…As it reviews its readiness to conduct Anambra, FCT Council elections

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the promotion of about 471 of its deserving Junior staff.

The Commission has also reviewed its preparedness for the conduct of the upcoming Anambra Governorship and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections.

Making this declaration at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, INEC National Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, explained that its regular Thursday meeting approved the 2025 promotion of 471 deserving junior staff (GL 03-06) of the Commission on the recommendation of the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee (APDC) in line with the Staff Conditions of Service.

According to Yakubu, ” a total of 515 staff were shortlisted for the exercise, out of which 214 met the requirements for promotion to GL07, 134 to GL06, 106 to GL05 and 17 to GL04.

“The promotion of junior staff concludes the first phase of the exercise. Next is the promotion of senior staff, which has also commenced in earnest.

“Staff promotion is a routine exercise. The Commission remains committed to regular merit-based promotion and the welfare of staff.

“We urge all staff to rededicate themselves to service, particularly with regard to elections and electoral activities.”

On the upcoming Anambra State Governorship Election slated for Saturday, November 8, 2025 and FCT area council poll scheduled for February 19 2026, Prof Yakubu respectively said the Commission is reviewing its preparedness to conduct those elections.

He added that INEC is also reviewing the conduct of party primaries for the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections.

