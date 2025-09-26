Igbo Day 2025: Ohanaeze urges active participation of Ndi Igbo

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has urged Igbos to participate actively in the forthcoming 2025 Igbo Day celebration on Sept 28 and 29 in Awka, Anambra State.

This is contained in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Ezechi Chukwu, on Thursday in Enugu.

Inviting the Igbo sons and daughters to the celebration, Chukwu said, “This year’s theme, “Onye Aghana Nwanne Ya” (Be your brother’s keeper) which captures the essence of Igbo unity, remembrance and resilience.

According to him, Igbo Day remains a solemn and sacred occasion in the Igbo national calendar and it is a moment for collective reflection, honoring above all the memory of late Igbo patriots and heroes whose sacrifice continues to inspire the spirit of unity, justice and peace among Ndigbo.

“This annual event gathers Igbo sons and daughters from across the globe in a shared dedication to the values of love, solidarity, and the progress of Alaigbo.

“In this year’s event, there would be a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, 28th September 2025 held simultaneously across various churches in Igbo land.

“The Igbo Day Lecture, on the other han,d would be held by 4 pm same day at Hilton Leisure Hotel, Regina Road, Awka. The lecture would be thought-provoking, featuring eminent scholars, cultural leaders and stakeholders.

“Monday, 29th September 2025, shall be the Igbo Day Commemoration Proper at Ekwueme Square, Awka. It would be accompanied by prayers, tributes, and performances showcasing Igbo heritage,” he said.

He added that the event would be chaired by Sen. Ned Nwoko and hosted by the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World, Sen..Azuta Mbata with Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State as host governor.

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Prince Okey Nwadinobi, therefore, called on all Igbo sons and daughters, friends of Ndigbo and lovers of justice and unity to be part of this year’s historic event.

