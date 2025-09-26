Ibadan agog as Ladoja set to be crowned 44th Olubadan

.Oyo govt shuts strategic roads, cautions users

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has issued a travel advisory to road users on routes to take or avoid ahead of the coronation ceremony of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland scheduled to hold at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan, on Friday.

The Security and Traffic Management Team of the ceremony issued this advisory on Thursday, warning motorists and road users who typically travel through Idi-arere inward to Mapo, as well as Beere roundabout toward Mapo, to use alternative routes such as Oranyan, Alekuso, Agbeni, Labiran, Agbongbon, and Kudeti to avoid congestion.

The team maintained that the diversion will be in effect from Thursday, 25th September, until the conclusion of the coronation on Friday, September 26th.

Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (OYRTMA), Major Adesagba Adekoya (rtd), who released the advisory on behalf of the team, equally announced that parking arrangements had been made for invited dignitaries and guests.

According to him, invited guests can park their vehicles at Ibadan North Local Government Car Park, opposite the Government House, Agodi; Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado and the Open Field behind the Yemetu Police Division.

He further noted that transit buses would be provided to convey dignitaries and guests to and from the venue, adding that parking of vehicles will not be permitted on the roads from the Gate Bus-Stop enroute to Oje, Beere, and from Oja’ba down to Molete under the bridge.

He said: “It must be noted that non-essential travel through the restricted routes should be avoided during this period.

The diversion will commence from the Beere roundabout and the Idi-Arere junction to facilitate smooth access for officials and attendees.

“Due to the high profile of the event and anticipated influx of guests and spectators, vehicle movement inward from Beere toward Mapo and Iyana-Brown inward Mapo will be restricted to prevent traffic gridlock.

“Traffic management personnel and security agencies will be deployed along the alternative routes to ensure smooth flow and safety.

“Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance, utilise the designated alternative routes, and cooperate with traffic personnel to minimize congestion and support the success of this coronation ceremony of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland,” the OYRTMA chairman said.

He assured the public that the alternative routes are safe and effective, emphasising that strict enforcement would be in place and that any motorist, who disobeys the travel advisory risks vehicle impoundment and prosecution at the traffic tribunal”.

“The Oyo State Government is committed to ensuring the event’s success, and the traffic advisory is part of the broader effort to facilitate a seamless and secure celebration of the Olubadan’s coronation.

Motorists’ cooperation is urged to help make the occasion a memorable and safe cultural milestone,” the OYRTMA chairman added.

