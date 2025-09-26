Health authority hails first set of quadruplets under CEmONC

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, has congratulated the management and staff of the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital Azare, for the successful delivery of a set of quadruplets for a beneficiary of the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEmONC).

The babies, two boys and two girls, were delivered through a caesarean section on Thursday, 18th September, 2025, after the mother, Hauwa Usman, 35, was earlier diagnosed with a set of triplets and malpresentation of the fetus, but eventually delivered of quadruplets.

The Bauchi State Coordinator, Mustapha Mohammed, who represented Dr. Ohiri, visited the facility and congratulated the family of the quadruplets for a safe delivery.

He commended the husband for transporting his wife all the way from Gambaki village, 35 kilometers away from Azare, headquarters of Katagum LGA of Bauchi State, to access the CEmONC programme.

Ohiri noted that the prompt conveyance of the mother to a tertiary facility during her peripartum period saved her life, the babies and protected the family from the catastrophic effects of huge financial bills.

He urged families who have difficulty in paying for healthcare to continue to save maternal lives by accessing life-saving CEmONC intervention and other vulnerable group interventions of the Authority at the designated facilities in various parts of the country.

“CEmONC is a life-saving emergency care for women and newborns for the vulnerable population in underserved areas like Gambaki village, where Hauwa lives.

Therefore, the programme is intended to address the leading causes of maternal deaths in Nigeria and protect families from financial and social pain. For Hauwa, her family and all other beneficiaries of the programme, all treatments are covered free,” he said.

He reiterated NHIA’s commitment to advancing maternal and child healthcare through various interventions under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as reflected in the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative being led by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Medical Director of the facility, Dr. Dauda A. Katagum, represented by the Head of Clinical Services, Dr Sani Abdullahi Giade appreciated NHIA for the intervention, he said has saved many lives in the facility and provided succor to the vulnerable.

He noted that 422 pregnant women have benefited from programme in the facility, noting that the quadruplet was the first to be delivered since the commencement of the programme in the facility and commended NHIA for the initiative.

On his part, the Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Achanpa Anemona Sunday, said the patient came to the facility with diagnoses of triplets and malpresentation of fetus and was slated for an emergency caesarean section and she intraoperatively delivered quadruplets.

He appealed to the government and the community for social support to sustain the health of the mother and the babies.

Expressing his joy, Abubakar Adamu, father of the quadruplet and a peasant farmer, expressed his delight for the fruits of the womb and appealed for financial support to enable him to cater for the family.

