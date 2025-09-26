Glo extends Ofala sponsorship, reaffirms global vision

.As NTDC endorses festival as major Nigerian event

Globacom has confirmed its sponsorship of the 2025 Ofala Festival in Onitsha, Anambra State, while renewing its commitment for another three years.

The annual event is a customary obligation performed by His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha. The two-day celebration will comprise the Iru Ofala on 17 October and the Azu Ofala on 18 October.

At a press conference held by the Ofala Festival Organising Committee at Ime Obi, Obi’s Palace, Onitsha, on Thursday, Globacom explained that it had supported the event since 2011 because of its belief in Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and its potential to generate employment and boost revenue.

The company also reaffirmed its determination to elevate the festival to the global stage. “In 2025, Nigeria’s tourism sector is projected to contribute ₦11.2 trillion to GDP, up from about ₦10.9 trillion in 2024. Domestic tourism expenditure is also expected to be around ₦6.1 trillion, while international visitor spending is forecast at about ₦803.2 billion. These figures show not only recovery from the disruptions of recent years, but strong growth. They underscore a simple truth: culture and tourism are not luxuries, they are vital to our economy, our identity, and our future.

“Globacom is committed to pushing that future forward. Our support for Ofala is part of a broader belief that investment in culture yields returns beyond the balance sheet. It builds communities, jobs, local businesses, pride,” the company noted.

It disclosed that this year’s sponsorship would be paired with initiatives to make it a special delight for customers. “We are designing a special package for our subscribers. We are continuing aggressive roll-out and upgrade of network infrastructure across Nigeria, in particular to 4G-LTE in zones like the South East, so that all our subscribers will enjoy enhanced experience on the network on both voice and data services.”

The company also highlighted two offerings unveiled earlier in the week: Talkmasta, which provides customers with extra talk time and data at no additional cost, and the Welcome Bonus, which gives new subscribers unmatched benefits.

Chairman of the Strategic Marketing and Communications Committee, Mr Nnaemeka Maduegbuna, disclosed that the 2025 Ofala will commence with the annual lecture on 7 October and continue with the Oreze Art Exhibition, showcasing works by Nigerian and African artists. Other highlights include the Ofala Youth Carnival on 15 October, a Medical, Health and Wellbeing Community Outreach, Iru Ofala on 17 October, Azu Ofala on 18 October, and a Royal Banquet in honour of Igwe Achebe on 22 October.

He assured that all arrangements had been made for a spectacular celebration, with priority on security and the comfort of visitors. Senior palace chiefs and members of the organising committee were present at the briefing.

Also,The Strategic Marketing and Communications Subcommittee for the 2025 Ofala Festival in Onitsha, Anambra, says the Nigeria Tourism Development Commission (NTDC) has endorse it as a major Nigeria festival.

Mr Nnemeka Maduegbuna, Chairman of the committee, disclosed this on Thursday in Onitsha, while briefing newsmen on the level of preparedness for the ofala at the Obi’s palace.

Maduegbuna explained that the ofala festival is a celebration of the rich heritage of the Onicha Ado N’Idu kingdom, showcasing royal dances, tributes, parades and music.

He also said that the purpose of the ofala is to mark the Obi’s successful negotiation of the kingdom’s fortunes during seclusion as well as commemorates the discovery of yam as a food source.

According to him, since 2019, we have been pursuing key objectives to elevate the ofala festival to a major cultural event in Nigeria, West Africa and globally.

“Ofala festival is a significant cultural event not just in Onitsha, but in Nigeria, and potentially international.

“Base on this, various commissions have come to the ofala, and now the Nigeria Tourism Development Commission has endorsed it as a major Nigerian festival.

“The United Nation’s Word Tourism Organisation, has awarded the ofala a certificate of recognition for excellence.

“As I speak, ofala is processing an application to United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for recognition as a world heritage event.”

Maduegbuna also disclosed that the Iru ofala and azu ofala which will span two days would be the highpoints of the festival.

He added that the days would feature the monarch’s parade and dance, as well as elaborate displays by age-grade societies in colorful uniforms.

“This year’s festival will be an exciting experience, with a range of traditional and modern activities.

“The festival aims to foster unity, promote resilience, and uphold enduring communal values that define our community,” he said.

He assured residents and visitors that adequate security would be put in place to secure lives and property during the festival.

