FG moves to redesign Education Curriculum to meet 21st century skills

…As eminent Nigerians pour encomiums on Prof Tunde Adeniran on 80th birthday in Ibadan

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Minister of Education, Dr. Morufu Tunji Alausa, on Thursday, took a cursory look at the nation’s education curriculum, and hinted on the resolve of the present administration led by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to aggressively redesign the current education curriculum in the country.

The objective, the Minister said is to revolutionalise nation’s education curriculum, to meet the needs of the 21st century skills.

He spoke at the Colloquium, themed ‘The Future of Africa’ organised to celebrate the 80th birthday of a former Minister of Education, and Professor of International Relations , Professor Tunde Adeniran held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan on Thursday.

The event also witnessed the presentation of books written by the birthday ‘boy’.

Eminent Nigerians attended the epoch event , where they poured glowing tributes on the celebrant who also served as Nigerian Ambassador Extraodinaire and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Germany.

Represented by the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, the Minister of Education said from the perspective of the Federal Ministry of Education, the time to redesign the curriculum is now.

He said the future is not a distant dream, it is a project we are actively constructing to bequeath a curriculum that prioritises the needs of the 21st century.

” It is a future that is anchored on our education pedestal.

The future demands that we move beyond rhetoric and embrace decisive action in four key areas.

Number one, curiculum revolution and the 21st century skills.

The Africa of tomorrow needs problem solvers, innovators and creators .

” Our education curriculum from primary to tertiary levels must be aggressively redesigned to prioritise science, technology, engineering, the arts, mathematics, and medical sciences which we referred to critical thinking, critical literacy and entrepreneurship.

” We must produce graduates who are not just job seekers but job creators.

Two, investment in teacher quality. No education system can rise above the quality of it’s teachers .

The future requires a new generation of dedicators ,well trained, technologically adept , adequately remunerated and deeply valued.

We are committed to restoring the dignity of the teaching profession and make it the first choice career for our best brains.

Three, assets, equity and inclusion. The future of Africa cannot be built on the talents of a few .

” We must dismantle all barriers, political, geographical and economic that will prevent any African child from accessing quality education.

This includes the strong focus on out-of-school children, girl child education and creating inclusive learning environment for all”, the Minister disclosed.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the programme, Professor Tunde Adeniran said the essence of the gathering is to reflect, to review and think about certain things that affect Nigerians.

As a nation, Professor Adeniran stated that one of the things that should be of concern to Nigerians, more than any other thing at this point is the nation’s future.

He said ” People talk about the good old days and yet it is not that God has withdrawn from us the natural resources that He gave us, the human resources and so on .

Infact, what is happening now is that we’re discovering more things that are hidden under the ground in Africa, Nigeria in particular, that were never discovered before which means that our lives ought to be better.

It means that we should be doing better and preparing for a better future than now.

” But when you considered certain things happening , one is frightened, you begin to ask yourself if things are like these , and it continued this way, what kind of future do we have .

That is a salient question and a very important issue . And today, God has given me the opportunity to bring together some colleagues, some patriots that are also passionate about this country to think, to bring their perspective and also think forward, what is it that we need to do to ensure that we get a future that will make us happier than we are .”

One of the panelists, Professor

Isaac O. Albert , a Professor of History, Peace and Conflict Studies and the Pioneer Director of the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies ( IPSS), University of Ibadan, dissected the root causes of African problems, and proffered solutions to redefined the future of the continent.

Part of the problems he listed include leadership deficit, corruption, insecurity and poverty, and suggested leveraging on the huge potentials in the continent, investment on education and empowerment of youths.

Also, in his submission, Professor Sen. Oserheimen Osunbor, a former governor of Edo State, corroborated the views of Professor Albert , when he blamed the problem of underdevelopment of Africa on corruption, insecurity and lack of good governance.

” The future of Africa can be looked at from two perspectives, natural phenomenon and human point of view . climate change has been affecting Africa. Conflicts are arising because of climate change.

Heart of Africa is breaking out. The main problems are many; most outstanding is the issue of corruption, insecurity, all boils down to the issue of corruption.

If we make good use of the resources in Africa, the future will be rosy.

Among dignitaries in attendance were Amb. Akiyemi Bolaji, Amb. Yemi Farounbi, Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, Professor Ben Obi , Professor Ayo Fadahunsi, Amb. Emeritus Professor Michael Omolewa, Hon Taiwo Akeju, former Commissioner on Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations in Osun state

Sen. Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, Professor Hassan Saliu, and Amb. Professor Jerry Ugokwe.

