Female genital mutilation is a crime against women, girls- UNICEF

. About than 20 million Women, Girls In Nigeria Have Undergone Genital Mutilation

.I and my only daughter are now enemies because of FGM – Survivor

By Chris Tony Akhabue

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has declared that about 20 million Women and girls in Nigeria have Undergone genital mutilation adding that it is a crime against women and girls.

This declaration was made by the Chief UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, in Benin City the Edo State capital at a-two day Media dialogue to support advocacy to end Female Genital Mutilation in Nigeria organised by the Oyo State Ministry of information and Orientation in collaboration with UNICEF.

She lamented that the figure made Nigeria the third county with the highest cases of FGM in the world.

According to her, most victims were cut before their 5th birthday, at that age when they were completely powerless, couldn’t consent, resist or even understand what was happening to them and this is totally unacceptable as it is a crime against women and girls she said.

She said despite being outlawed in Nigeria, this harmful practice continues in many communities, which according to him, is fuelled by myths, and tradition.

“But those myths and traditions must be recognised as harmful myths and traditions.No culture or custom should ever come at the expense of girls’ health, rights or their future”, she said.

The workshop which began on the 24th of September attracted journalists in the prints and electronics media from Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti and Edo states.

The media dialogue which is aimed at drawing support for the advocacy to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) across the country examined an overview and updates on FGM situation across the country particularly in the South – West, outlining statistics, particular area of focus, role of UNICEF and partners in elimination of FGM, eliminating FGM in local communities, possible gaps in ending FGM, hands on session on how Journalists should tell the story on social media platforms aimed at eliminating FGM across the country etc were the burning issues in the two day session.

In her opening remarks, Blessing Ejiofor, Communication officer, UNICEF, Lagos office affirmed the position of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reiterating that it is a no no stand for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the country stressing that the fight against FGM has been on but that efforts were now tailored towards ending it completely.

“The fight against FGM has been on but we are now finding ways how we can completely end it in Nigeria and beyond.

She explained that female Genital Mutilation was an abuse of women and girls rights adding that mutilation of female genitals was a primitive practice enforced by cultural stereotypes that are baseless. She therefore urged the media to collaborate fully in the fight against FGM.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Aderonke Olutayo, FGM Consultant, pointed out that the cultural beliefs enforcing and sustaining the practice was grossly unfounded, without any scientific and emperical validation, adding that the practice only brings pains and emotional distress upon survivors and therefore every right thinking being should be part of the crusade to bring it to an end.

The highlight of the program was speeches by survivors, repentant cutters and other interest groups.

According to Ms Bridget Omobude, a repentant cutter, said she started participating in genital mutilation from the age of eleven.

“My name is Bridget Omobude. I started participating in the practice of genital mutilation from the young age of eleven years. My mother was a practitioner and I learnt it from her. My role then was to hold the girls that were to be circumcised. We thought we were doing what was right because I too was circumcized but little did I know what we were doing was wrong.

“I took it over from my mother when she passed away. I have one daughter and I circumcised her with the belief that it will make her not to be promiscuous and to be able to stay with whoever she eventually marries and enjoy her marriage but little did I know it was harmful and counterproductive.

“My daughter lives overseas. One day she called me and asked if I circumsised her and I proudly told her I did. Since that day she never called me again and she has blocked my phone lines and on every other access to her. We are now enemies. I have never heard from her ever since.”

Bridget, 56, a survivor herself said her parents did it in ignorance with the hope of protecting the girl children not knowing the harmful implications of their actions.

” It kills Sexual feelings. Sexual intimacy is hampered due to FGM and I was not too enthusiastic about getting married as a result of the fact that sexual desire is no longer there because of the Mutilation of the clitoris which was created to enhance sexual pleasure. For me I stay on my own not caring for sexual intimacy because it has no appeal for me. Sex is nothing to me but mere disturbance.”

Another survivor who simply identified herself as Rose who brought her two female children for the program said she has six children, five girls and one boy. She said she had circumsised three of the girls but couldn’t cut the rest two because, at the time, she hadn’t enough money for the exercise and had to wait until she is able to raise the twelve thousand Naira (N12,000) needed to mutilate the rest girls. She said she was at the verge of taking them for the cutting of their genitals when someone informed her about the UNICEF program going on and so she had to come with the girls.

“I am a mother of 6 children, 5 girls and a boy. I circumcised three of the girls but two were not. The reason for not circumcising the other two children was that I could not raise the twelve thousand Naira demanded for the cutting and I had planned to go get them circumsised this year until I heard about this program.

She appreciates the organizers of the program and advised people who are still involved in the practice to desist from it henceforth.

Another Survival is a teacher, Mrs Akhere Doris Okotoh from Igueben local government area of Edo State.

” I was mutilated at the age of 8 days old and later spent three months in Lagos University Teaching Hospital(LUTH) as a result of excessive bleeding. I advocate for stiff penalty for anyone involved”.

A male advocate, a pastor who goes around his community advocating for the abolition of FGM, Pastor Ken Izah of the Arch of Refuge Center in Benin City said the circusision of the female children is not the will of God as the Bible only recorded or recognized the circumcision of the male child not the girl child and so FGM should not have a place in our society.