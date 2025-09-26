23.3 C
Lagos
September 26, 2025
Trending now

Abuja Road Construction: Wike pledges focus on Health, Education, flags off construction…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 26, 2025

FIRS holds memorial service in honour of 4 departed employees

Ibadan agog as Ladoja set to be crowned 44th Olubadan

Delta police command apprehends 3 suspects in Anambra for kidnap, collection of…

Glo extends Ofala sponsorship, reaffirms global vision

Nigeria needs uninterrupted power for digital transformation — Leo Stan Ekeh

Bagudu calls on W/Bank to support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda with dev…

Presidency engaging in high-level propaganda, disinformation against me, Atiku cries out

2027: We’ll support whoever emerges ADC’s presidential candidate – Atiku, Amaechi, El-Rufai,…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Delta police command apprehends 3 suspects in Anambra for kidnap, collection of N2m ransom

by Peter Anayo0103

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Three suspects, Chukwuebuka Nka, Uche Okechukwu and Somtochukwu Chukwuma have been arrested in Anambra State by  Operatives of the Delta State Police Command over kidnap.

The suspects were said to have been traced to Anambra after they kidnapped, shot their victim in the leg and allegedly collected a ransom of N2million.

Reports have it that the suspects shot their victim in the leg upon realizing that his bank account did not contain as much money as they had expected.

According to the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the arrests followed a distress call reporting the abduction of a young man from his residence in Ogwashi-Uku.

He said operatives tracked the suspects to a bush in Ogwashi-Uku, where the victim was rescued with a gunshot wound.

Edafe further said, “Investigations led to the arrest of Chukwuebuka Nka and Uche Okechukwu in Anambra State, where the victim’s white Toyota Venza was also recovered.

“Based on the confessions of the two suspects, police operatives then raided a hideout in Agidiase village, Ogwashi-Uku, and arrested the third suspect, Somto Chukwuma.

“The suspects later led the police to another hideout, where their operational vehicle and a network jammer circuit device were recovered.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Boy, 22 slumps, passes out, as girlfriend called to end relationship

Editor

98 PAP Cadets Graduate from One-Month Maritime Training to Boost Niger Delta Development

Editor

UNIMED registrar murdered- Ondo Police

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO