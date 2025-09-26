Delta police command apprehends 3 suspects in Anambra for kidnap, collection of N2m ransom

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Three suspects, Chukwuebuka Nka, Uche Okechukwu and Somtochukwu Chukwuma have been arrested in Anambra State by Operatives of the Delta State Police Command over kidnap.

The suspects were said to have been traced to Anambra after they kidnapped, shot their victim in the leg and allegedly collected a ransom of N2million.

Reports have it that the suspects shot their victim in the leg upon realizing that his bank account did not contain as much money as they had expected.

According to the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the arrests followed a distress call reporting the abduction of a young man from his residence in Ogwashi-Uku.

He said operatives tracked the suspects to a bush in Ogwashi-Uku, where the victim was rescued with a gunshot wound.

Edafe further said, “Investigations led to the arrest of Chukwuebuka Nka and Uche Okechukwu in Anambra State, where the victim’s white Toyota Venza was also recovered.

“Based on the confessions of the two suspects, police operatives then raided a hideout in Agidiase village, Ogwashi-Uku, and arrested the third suspect, Somto Chukwuma.

“The suspects later led the police to another hideout, where their operational vehicle and a network jammer circuit device were recovered.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2