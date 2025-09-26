Community leaders in Bayelsa urged to run transparent, accountable traditional administration

.as Senator Ewhrudjakpo congratulates Ogboloma Amananaowei-Elect, chiefs council

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The deputy governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has again advised traditional rulers to lead their communities in a transparent and accountable manner to foster peace and attract sustainable development.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo gave the advice on Thursday, when the Amananaowei-Elect of Ogboloma community in Gbarain kingdom in Yenagoa Local government area and his council of chiefs paid him a courtesy visit in the government house, Yenagoa.

The deputy governor, in a statement issued at the weekend by his senior special assistant on media, Mr Doubara Atasi, observed that most communal conflicts in the state were being caused by a lack of transparency and winner-takes-it-all syndrome.

He underscored the importance of peace and stressed the need for traditional rulers to always carry their people along through effective communication and meetings to avoid unnecessary suspicion and rivalries.

While congratulating the newly elected paramount ruler of Ogboloma Community, Chief Akeri Reginald Okoro, and his Council of Chiefs on their successful election, the Deputy Governor advised them to run an all-inclusive community leadership for the good of all.

He particularly urged the Amananaowei-elect to show magnanimity in victory by resisting the temptation of vindictiveness towards individuals who contested against him for the position of the Ogboloma paramount rulership.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who commended the people of Ogboloma for amicably resolving their differences to conduct a successful Amananaowei Election, equally enjoined them to sustain the peace that has returned to their community by supporting the new leadership.

Responding to some requests made by the Amananawei-Elect, the Deputy Governor directed him to liaise with the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for the government to play its role in the inauguration and presentation of staff of office at his coronation ceremony.

Speaking earlier, Chief Akeri Reginald Okoro, the Amananaowei-elect of Ogboloma Community, on behalf of himself and the Chiefs Council, expressed profound gratitude to the Bayelsa State Government which made everything possible for the successful conduct of the Amananaowei election on the 12th of July this year.

Chief Reginald-Okoro, who stressed that Ogboloma deserves much more attention from the government as an old and major oil-bearing community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state, appealed for the government’s support towards his upcoming coronation as Ogbolo the Twelfth.

The Gbelemowei (Deputy) Amananaowei-Elect, Chief Imotongha Jonathan, Secretary, Council of Chiefs, Mr Saviour Oweifa, Mr Woyengikuro Tonpregha, Mr Pre-ebi Timothy, Pastor Obalakumo Agent and Mr Mieseiyefa Timothy, among others, accompanied the newly elected paramount ruler on the visit.

