Abuja to play central role in Africa’s $1.5bn Smart City Market – FCT Minister

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, the FCT Minister of State, has emphasized that Africa’s smart city market is projected to reach $1.5 billion in 2025, with Abuja playing a central role, as called on U.S. partners to deepen collaboration in smart cities, housing, and ICT sectors, aiming to co-create sustainable urban futures that benefit both continents.

The Minister made the call at the 8th edition of the US–Africa Business Week 2025 held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Mahmoud highlighted Abuja as a strategic hub for investment and innovation, noting its prime location, modern infrastructure, abundant resources, and well-educated youthful population.

She pointed to major projects like Centenary City and the World Trade Centre in the nation’s capital city of Abuja as examples of Nigeria’s ambition to develop sustainable smart cities.

The Minister underscored the vital role of Nigerian women and youth as key drivers of economic growth, noting that over 70% of Abuja’s population is under 35 and that women are increasingly assuming leadership roles.

She called for partnerships to deploy ICT solutions and smart grids, to engage with Nigeria’s innovative Land Swap housing model, and to leverage youthful talent in establishing tech hubs, data centres, and software firms to build a digital ecosystem across the continent.

Mahmoud emphasized the summit’s theme of building bridges and called for joint efforts to create a legacy of innovation, inclusion, and mutual benefit.

She, therefore, reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s shared commitment to building bridges of innovation, inclusion, and prosperity between Africa and the United States.

Mahmoud expressed confidence that the collaboration between American innovation and Nigerian resilience would produce sustainable urban growth models defining Africa’s future while urging all participants to convert dialogue into action.

The session brought together the Executive Governor of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal Dare, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, distinguished policymakers, investors, business leaders, and professionals from both the United States and Africa.

