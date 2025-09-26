Abuja Road Construction: Wike pledges focus on Health, Education, flags off construction of Arterial road N20

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike has reiterated his commitment to focus on health and other sectors as he flagged off the construction of Arterial Road N20, a major infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity, boosting the economy and accessibility in Abuja.

Wike assured that his administration will continue to develop various sectors, including education and healthcare, beyond just infrastructure.

“We have very massively started again to reconstruct most of the schools. Now we are also entering into the health sector. I have said that no sector will be left untouched. We will make sure every sector is given the attention that is required”.

The minister remarked that the project is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritizes infrastructure development and job creation.

The construction of Arterial Road N20 will significantly enhance transportation infrastructure in Abuja, benefiting residents and investors alike.

“All of us will attest to the fact that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, we can see that the narrative has changed. I want to assure the residents of Abuja, by the grace of God, before the first tenure of Mr. President ends, Abuja will compete with most of the cities in the world. That is a bank draft I have given to you to go home with”.

Wike emphasized that the project is fully funded, ensuring timely completion without interruptions.

“You’ve heard the Acting Executive Secretary say that the Federal Executive Council awarded his contract in March this year. So you would have asked yourself for six months, why is it that nothing has started after the award? ”

“Again, like I’ve always said, I will make sure that there is funds before we embark on any project. When the contract was awarded by the Federal Executive Council, the contractors were keen, and I told them, you cannot be more interested than us”.

The Minister appealed to the company to prioritize employing local youths, highlighting the importance of job creation in the community.

“With the number of jobs we are doing here in the city, you can see the number of people who engage one way or the other. If we are using 16 days to flag off projects of different categories, then imagine the number of persons that will be engage in those projects. 16 days means 16 companies being involved in these projects”.

“So, Mr. President, through the provision of infrastructure, it’s also creating employment for our people. We want to sincerely commend and thank Mr. President. I also want to thank the Area Council Chairman for their support to Mr. President and his administration. I urge you to continue because we are all partners in progress”.

Residents were urged to cooperate with the construction team to facilitate smooth project execution and potentially expedite completion.

” I want to appeal to our youth, I want to appeal to the residents of this area, just like the Acting Head Of Service said, please, we require your cooperation. With your cooperation, the company may finish this job before the time they were given. I’m always afraid when jobs are awarded, and they say two years or three years, I’m always afraid because I don’t like variation. So, Gilmore we will sit down again with the FCDA Acting Executive Secretary to reconsider this duration”.

The Minister expressed concerns about lengthy project durations and indicated plans to revisit the timeline for this project to ensure efficient completion.

Wike praised President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that it has brought about a positive change in the narrative of development in Abuja.

The completion of this road is expected to boost economic activities in the area, increasing property values and benefiting local businesses.The new road will enhance connectivity, making it easier for residents to access key areas of the city, the minister said.

“I’m just seeing an empty land here now, before you know it, seeing this company coming here now to do this road, the price will go up and if the road was not to be done, the price wouldn’t go so up. So these are benefits too that creating infrastructure of this nature provides for people who are investors”.

The flagging off of the Arterial Road N20 construction marks a significant step towards improving Abuja’s infrastructure. With the FCT Administration’s commitment to development and job creation, residents can look forward to a more prosperous future.

