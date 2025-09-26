AAU Ekpoma Gets New Vice Chancellor

27.7 C
Lagos
September 26, 2025
by Editor0110

 

By Chris Tony Akhabue

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of Professor Eunice Eboserehimen Omonzejie as the Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, effective immediately. The appointment comes after the Governor accepted the recommendation of the University’s Governing Council, which shortlisted three candidates for the position.

Professor Omonzejie, a renowned scholar of French and Francophone African Literatures, has served as a long-standing academic in the Department of Modern Languages at AAU. Her impressive academic credentials include co-editing notable works such as “French Language in Nigeria: Essays in Honour of UFTAN Pacesetters” and “Language Matters in Contemporary West Africa”. She has also authored “Women Novelists in Francophone Black Africa: Views, Reviews and Interviews”.

As President of the AAU Chapter of the National Association of Women Academics (NAWACS), Professor Omonzejie has championed mentoring, research, and advocacy for female academics and students. Her appointment is seen as a testament to her academic excellence, administrative experience, and commitment to the university’s growth.

The university community has welcomed the appointment, describing it as well-deserved. According to Otunba Mike Aladenika, Principal Assistant Registrar and Head of Information, Public Relations, and Protocol, “The appointment of Madam Vice-Chancellor could not have come at a better time, as the State Government, Governing Council, and Management are working together to move the University forward.”

Professor Omonzejie’s leadership will surely advance the university to the next level, and with this appointment, AAU Ekpoma now has a full complement of substantive principal officers.

