2027: We’ll support whoever emerges ADC’s presidential candidate – Atiku, Amaechi, El-Rufai, Tambuwal

Leading presidential aspirants in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Thursday unanimously resolved to support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate ahead of the 2027 general election.

This resolution was reached on Thursday during a high-level caucus meeting held in Abuja, where the party further directed members who are yet to resign their membership of other political parties to do so.

But the meeting was silent on when the directive should take effect.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, adding that the ADC’s National Working Committee (NWC) will soon announce dates for the conduct of primaries in Osun and Ekiti States ahead of the off-cycle governorship elections.

“All the presidential aspirants have agreed to support whoever wins the primaries. Though a final order has been given to all members to resign from membership in other political parties, the caucus was silent on the timeline.

“The NWC will announce dates for Osun and Ekiti for the election of candidates for the off-cycle governorship elections,” the statement read. The caucus also resolved to shelve discussions around the African Democratic Alliance (ADA), a development that signals the party’s lack of interest in forming or registering another political platform”.

Those in attendance included ADC National Chairman, David Mark; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf; former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal; and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

However, Labour Party’s presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, who was absent at the meeting, reportedly sent in a letter of apology and reaffirmed his commitment to the resolutions reached at the meeting.

The unity pact among the aspirants is expected to strengthen the ADC’s internal cohesion ahead of the crucial 2027 presidential race.

