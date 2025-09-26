10th Anniversary Memorial of Late Engr. Foluseke Abidemi Somolu , Lecture/Book launch , presentation of awards held in Lagos

L-r… Trustee, Foluseke Abidemi Somolu Foundation, Mrs Oreoluwa Lesi ;Book review Prof Frank Okafor ; Former National Chairman, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Engr Emmanuel Akinwole;’ Chairman of the Occasion Engr Lanre Sagaya; Chairman of the Board of Trustee, Dr (Mrs) Olatokunbo Somolu; Guest Speaker Former President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil ;Truestee , Mr Foluseke Somolu Jr; during the 10th Anniversary Memorial of Late Engr. Foluseke Abidemi Somolu , Lecture/Book launch and Presentation of awards held in Lagos on 24/9/2025.

L-r … Former National Chairman, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE) Engr Emmanuel Akinwole; Guest, Dr Adesegun Akin- Olugbade; Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr (Mrs) Olatokunbo Somolu; Chairman of the Occasion Engr Lanre Sagaya; representative of the Chief Launcher, Engr James Ezechi; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala; Guest Speaker, Former President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil; Deputy Vice Chancellor, Development Service University of Lagos, Prof Afolabi Lesi.

L-R … Chairman Apapa Branch Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Emmanuel Okolo; past Chairman (NSE) Lagos Branch, Engr. Ayo Ogunnoiki and Chairman, (NSE) Ikeja branch, Engr Nimot Muili.

L-r…Chairman of the Occasion, Engr Lanre Sagaya; past President of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) named Dr. Olusegun Ogeseyi; Chairman of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), Dr. Adesegun Akin-Olugbade; Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr (Mrs) Olatokunbo Somolu.

L-r … Past Chairman (NSE) Lagos Branch, Engr. Ayo Ogunnoiki, Chairman, Apapa Branch (NSE) Engr Emmanuel Okolo; Former National Chairman, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE) Engr Emmanuel Akinwole, Controller-Lagos, Federal Ministry of Works & Housing. Engr. Olukorede Kesha; Trustee, Foluseke Abidemi Somolu Foundation, Mrs Oreoluwa Lesi; Book review, Prof Frank Okafor; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala.

L-r …Trustee, Foluseke Abidemi Somolu Foundation, Mrs Oreoluwa Lesi; Book review Prof Frank Okafor; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntal, past Chairman, National Chairman, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE) Engr. Morufudeen Bolanle Odetokun; NIEEE President, Engr. Felix Olu, Deputy President (NIEEE), Engr Felix Adegboye and a guest.

L-R… Former National Chairman, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE) Engr Emmanuel Akinwole, presenting an award to the Chairman of the occasion, Engr Lanre Sagaya; Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr (Mrs) Olatokunbo Somolu.

L-r… Representative of the Chief Launcher, Engr. James Ezechi, President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, guest Speaker, Former President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Development Service University of Lagos,Prof Afolabi Lesi; former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Rahman Ade Bello and a guest.

Guest Speaker, Former President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil addressing the participants.

Cross Section of the guest during the 10th Anniversary Memorial of Late Engr. Foluseke Abidemi Somolu, Lecture/Book launch and Presentation of awards held in Lagos on 24/9/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .