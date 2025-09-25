Oyo acting governor Champions Women’s Engineering Power

… Vows to Boost Nigeria’s Manufacturing Future*

In a bold stance supporting women in engineering, Oyo’s Acting Governor, Bayo Lawal declared unwavering support for the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), emphasizing his commitment to harnessing women’s vital role in Nigeria’s economic resurgence. Speaking at the 2025 International Conference and AGM at Ibadan’s International Conference Center, Lawal highlighted that empowering women engineers is crucial for sustainable growth, industrial revival, and job creation.

Addressing an audience that included Nigeria’s first lady, Tamunominini Makinde, Lawal underscored the significance of the conference theme, “Revitalising Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Through Innovative Engineering Solutions,” as a rallying cry for reimagining industries and embracing technological innovation. He stressed that Nigeria’s future hinges on leveraging engineering ingenuity, especially from women who are increasingly driving global industries.

“Women are key drivers in industries worldwide—they excel in administration and politics too,” Lawal declared. “This event reminds us of Nigeria’s past industrial revolutions and challenges us to rekindle that momentum through innovation. The state government is ready to collaborate with APWEN because science, knowledge, and statistics are the foundation of meaningful progress.”

He emphasized that Nigeria must prioritize technical innovation and foster home-grown solutions, asserting that the government is committed to creating an enabling environment for STEM initiatives, apprenticeships, and infrastructural investments that will produce the next generation of Nigerian engineers.

APWEN President Dr. Adebisi Osim echoed this vision, stating that the conference aims to empower women engineers and shape Nigeria’s industrial future. She highlighted that 2025 has been a transformative year for APWEN, with significant strides in advocacy, capacity building, and policy influence.

“Engineers are the builders of Nigeria’s future,” Osim proclaimed. “Our resolutions today will inform policies and industry standards, and we call on government and stakeholders to support engineering-led innovations. Nigeria’s manufacturing future is rooted in home-grown solutions driven by our talented women engineers.”

Lawal’s declaration and APWEN’s commitment mark a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s quest for industrial revitalization—proving that empowering women in engineering is not just a social imperative but a strategic economic move to position Nigeria as a global manufacturing hub.

