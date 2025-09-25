25.1 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Insurance digest

Over 150 workers reported dead in construction accidents in 2024 NSITF disclosed, urges prevention, protection

by Peter Anayo0355

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

 

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has lamented the more than 150 reported construction site accident-related deaths in Nigeria in 2024 alone, stating that there was urgent need to prevent such occurrences in the workplace.

Faleye stated this while delivering his keynote address as the special guest of honour at the 69th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Construction Industry in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said: “It is a sobering reality that Nigeria experiences an average of 50-70 major construction accidents annually, including building collapses, falls, and machinery-related injuries.

The Nigerian Safety Commission reported over 150 fatalities linked to construction site accidents last year alone.”..

The NSITF boss said such incidents highlight the truth that prevention is better than cure, and went on to proffer measures towards prevention, saying, “Strengthening health and safety protocols is crucial. “

According to him, “this involves rigorous safety audits, compliance with standards, and continuous capacity building to protect workers at all times.

A proactive safety culture–where risks are identified and mitigated early–is essential to preventing tragedies before they occur.”

Faleye therefore advocated collective effort in embedding safety and welfare into every project, noting that such a move would foster work “environments where workers can operate confidently and securely.”

He urged construction companies to collaborate with NSITF’s Health, Safety and Environment team on audits, capacity building and other interventions, expressing the organisation’s commitment to partner all willing employers in providing both physical and social protections to all Nigerian workers.

The NSITF boss further stated that the “commitment to safety and well-being is foundational.

It is also a strong element of sustainable industry growth.

“NSITF remains dedicated to supporting safety initiatives through regular audits, certification processes, and enforcement of standards because a resilient construction industry depends on a healthy, protected workforce.”

The FOCI 69th AGM was attended by leading players in the construction industry in Nigeria, government officials, and other stakeholders.

 

