Otti charges Abia indigenes to protect health facilities in the state

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has charged Abian citizens to take ownership and ensure maximum protection of the primary health centres (PHCs) in their localities.

Governor Otti gave the charge during the functionality of the Atani Abam Health Centre in Arochukwu Local Government Area.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Kenneth Kalu, Governor Otti said that the health facility would go a long way in addressing the health needs of the people.

He highlighted ongoing development efforts across the state, including the completion of the Ngbori Bridge, and assured that Atani Abam Primary School would soon be renovated and fenced.

Governor Otti commended the Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche and his team for their efforts, and urged the people of Abam to stand behind the present administration in appreciation of its dividends of democracy.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, disclosed that Atan Abam PHC is one of 14 centres in Arochukwu LGA, noting that the state government is currently retrofitting 100 PHCs, of which 50 would be completed this September and another 100 commenced to complete the total of 200 PHCs under ‘Project Ekwueme”

Professor Uche emphasised that Governor Otti is determined to reduce preventable deaths by equipping PHCs with facilities such as ultrasound machines, oxygen supply, scanning devices, among many others.

He cautioned against reliance on unqualified traditional medicine practitioners, urging expectant mothers to patronise antenatal care.

Stakeholders at the event, including the Councillor representing Ovukwu Ward, Ikeogu Ukpabi; Chief Okoro Uko; and the Health Authority Secretary of Arochukwu LGA, Mrs. Peace Okorie, described Governor Otti as a “God-sent leader.”

They praised the new facility as a symbol of hope, with Mrs. Okorie noting that many hospitals lack the quality of equipment now available in Atani Abam.

The Ovukwu Ward Councillor further pledged that the community would repay the Governor’s developmental strides with massive electoral support at the right time.

