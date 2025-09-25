Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for unity at 2025 Igbo Day in Awka

AWKA, Anambra State – The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has officially announced plans for the 2025 Igbo Day celebration, scheduled to take place in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on September 28 and 29, 2025.

This year’s commemoration will be held under the theme, “Onye Aghana Nwanne Ya” (Be your brother’s keeper), a principle the organization says captures the essence of Igbo unity, remembrance, and resilience.

In a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, Ohanaeze described Igbo Day as a “solemn and sacred occasion” on the Igbo national calendar. It serves as a moment for collective reflection and for honouring the memory of late Igbo patriots and heroes whose sacrifices, the group stated, continue to inspire the pursuit of unity, justice, and peace among Ndigbo worldwide.

The two-day event is designed to gather Igbo sons and daughters from across the globe in a shared dedication to the values of love, solidarity, and the progress of Alaigbo (Igboland).

According to the schedule released by the organization, the event will commence on Sunday, September 28, 2025, with a Thanksgiving Service to be held simultaneously in various churches across Igboland. Later that day, by 4:00 pm, a thought-provoking Igbo Day Lecture will be delivered at the Hilton Leisure Hotel on Regina Road, Awka, featuring eminent scholars, cultural leaders, and stakeholders.

The main event, the Igbo Day Commemoration Proper, is set for Monday, September 29, 2025, at the Ekwueme Square in Awka. The ceremony will feature prayers, tributes, and cultural performances showcasing the rich heritage of the Igbo people.

The event will host a number of high-profile dignitaries. Distinguished Senator Ned Nwoko will serve as the Chairman of the Occasion. The Chief Host is Senator Azuta Mbata, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, while the Host Governor is His Excellency, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Executive Governor of Anambra State.

Prince Okey Nwadinobi, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, has called on all Igbo sons and daughters, friends of Ndigbo, and lovers of justice and unity to participate in this year’s historic event.

“Together, we remember. Together, we rise,” Nwadinobi stated.

The organization anticipates a large turnout for the event, which serves as a pivotal platform for reflecting on the past and strategizing for the future of the Igbo nation.

