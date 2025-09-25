Nationwide blackout imminent as Nigerian electricity workers begin strike

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The National Union of Electricity Employees has declared industrial action over non-implementation of the national minimum wage, casualisation of workers and other demands.

With the development looming, another round of nationwide blackouts will occur in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a notice signed by the acting general secretary of NUEE, Dominic Igwebike, on Wednesday.

The union had earlier issued an ultimatum to the management of Transmission Company of Nigeria.

In June 2024, the electricity workers embarked on a similar action, but following a public appeal, it was suspended.

According to the union, following the expiration of the ultimatum, it is left with no option than to embark on strike.

NUEE said it cannot fold its hands while the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) goes down the drain, hence the justification for the strike action.

“It is unfortunate that the TCN Management has decided to handle these issues with kid gloves and a lack of regard for the hard-working staff of TCN.

They have displayed this without any defined road map(s) to address them.

“We cannot continue to fold our arms while we watch our rights being vehemently violated and the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) going down the drain.

To this end, the Union is compelled to withdraw its services.

“Members are hereby directed to withdraw services until such a time as the management is ready to discharge its obligations towards the workforce,” the notice read.

See Full Notice below:

A CALL TO ACTION

Following the expiration of the Union’s ultimatum to TCN Management over some staff welfare and operational issues, which include:

1. Non-implementation of National Minimum Wage

2. Casualisation of Workers

3. Non-provision of working tools and materials 4. Non-payment of staff salaries since April 2025

5. Lack of Operational Vehicles

6. Non-provision of PPEs since 2021

7. Issues arising from the unbundling of TCN

8. Non-payment of retirement benefits

It is unfortunate that the TCN Management has decided to handle these issues with kid gloves and a lack of regard for the hard-working staff of TCN. This, they have displayed without any defined road map(s) to addressing them.

We cannot continue to fold our arms while we watch our rights being vehemently violated and the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) going down the drain. To this end, the Union is compelled to withdraw its services.

Members are hereby directed to withdraw services until such time that the management is ready to discharge its obligations towards the workforce.

This directive takes immediate effect and requires total compliance.

Yours Comradely,

Dominic Igwebuike

Ag. General Secretary

Cc. All Zonal Heads