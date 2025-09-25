Masari commissions N3bn TETFund projects in UNIOSUN

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Aminu Masari, on Wednesday commissioned four projects worth over N3.8 billion at Osun State University (UNIOSUN).

Speaking at the commissioning, which was part of the activities lined up to mark its 15th convocation, Masari described the projects as iconic interventions aimed at strengthening the infrastructure base of the institution.

Masari, who was accompanied by the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and other dignitaries at the cutting of the tape for the Senate building, commended the management of UNIOSUN for its resilience in ensuring the timely completion of the projects despite economic challenges, particularly the effects of price fluctuations and inflation.

He said, “We are assembled here today for the commissioning of Four (4) iconic projects sponsored by TETFund, whose total cost is N3,822,542,676.40. You may also wish to know that from the start of TETFund interventions to this university shortly after its enlistment in 2006, the Fund has allocated a total of N14,107,175,623.11, out of which a total of N10,554,366,446.14 has been accessed, leaving a balance of N3,552,809,176.97, most of which is already committed.

“Let me remark here that these projects were not delivered without the usual hiccups associated with price fluctuations caused by the volatility in our economy. We, however, commend the University Management who ensured that, despite the challenges, the projects were successfully delivered.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, WAZLAT Engineering LTD., Ismail Adigun, disclosed that the Senate building consists of 32 offices, 2 conference rooms, a 250 capacity pavilion, the Senate chamber on the first floor; and a 150 capacity Council Chamber, 12 executive offices, 2 executive conference rooms, among other facilities.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Clement Adebooye, noted that the order projects commissioned include the Faculty of Computing and Information Science, 500 Capacity Auditorium, and Twin Lecture Theatre.

Earlier, while delivering the 15th convocation lecture, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono urged higher institutions to equip graduates with essential digital skills.

Echono, who was represented by the Director of Evaluation, Babatunde Olajide, said, “For Nigeria, embracing this paradigm shift offers both an urgent challenge and an unprecedented opportunity.

“By redesigning curricula, strengthening faculty capacity, investing in infrastructure, and leveraging platforms such as the TETFund’s TERAS, Higher Education Institutions can equip graduates with essential digital skills as clearly emphasized in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020-2030).”

