LP Senator Chukwu dumps Labour Party for APC

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Chapter of the crisis-ridden opposition Labour Party (LP) has suffered another major setback, as the Senator Representing Enugu East Senatorial District under its platform, Kelvin Chukwu, has announced his decision to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Chukwu, who hails from Amuri Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State and who was elected sympathetically following the murder of his elder brother days to the election, disclosed this on Wednesday during a town hall meeting he organized at the village market square to brief the natives on some of his achievements in the red chamber of the nation’s National Assembly (NASS).

He told them that his decision to quit the Labour Party was informed by the protracted crisis rocking the LP, which has led to its fractionalization, a development that is seriously affecting its members, adding that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is equally currently swimming in a deep mess.

The federal lawmaker hinted that he would formally declare for the APC on the floor of the Senate during plenary when the lawmakers resume.

Senator Chukwu had during the town hall meeting attended by the immediate past state Chairman of the APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, the traditional ruler, as well as dignitaries from the locality, expressed appreciation to the people, and the entire senatorial zone for the support they have been giving him since assuming office at the NASS, and promised not to let them down.

He made a donation of a Siena vehicle and other security gadgets to the community vigilante groups with a view to boosting security in the locality.

In a brief comment, Dr. Nwoye applauded Senator Chukwu for the resolve to defect to the ruling APC, describing it as a wise political decision that would be of immense benefit to the lawmaker and his constituents.

It would be recalled that most of the members of the House of Representatives from Enugu State who were elected in the 2023 general election under the banner of LP have defected to other parties.

