“Lifestyle” EP proves P Tee Money is Trendsetter of 2025

Music insiders are already calling P Tee Money’s latest project one of the defining releases of 2025. Released in September, the five-track EP Lifestyle has quickly established itself as a benchmark for Afrobeat and Amapiano fusion, proving once again why P Tee Money is regarded as a trendsetter in the global music scene.

From streaming platforms to radio airwaves, Lifestyle has created a ripple effect felt across continents. On Audiomack, the EP continues to dominate trending charts, while major international radio stations have placed it on heavy rotation. Social media is ablaze: fans are posting dance videos, TikTok challenges, and reels set to its infectious beats, often accompanied by comments like: “This is the vibe we’ve been waiting for” and “P Tee Money just changed the game.”

Five Tracks, Endless Impact

The EP showcases P Tee Money’s remarkable range:

Spray Money → a high-energy party anthem, pulsating with Afrobeat swagger.

Money Dey → a hustler’s anthem, blending streetwise lyrics with danceable rhythms.

Lifestyle → the centerpiece, a hypnotic Amapiano-inspired track that has become a global anthem, bridging cultures and continents with its seamless rhythm and infectious hook.

Tomorrow → smooth, forward-looking, and introspective, with futuristic production elements.

No Space → edgy, dark, and irresistibly danceable, already earning cult status among DJs.

It’s the title track, Lifestyle, however, that has truly captured the world’s attention. Clubs, radio stations, and social feeds are awash with its signature beat, which fans describe as “unshakable” and “magnetic.” The official music video has only amplified its impact. Using AI-powered special effects, it delivers visuals unlike anything seen in African music videos before — futuristic, cinematic, and bold, making the project a cultural touchstone as much as a musical success.

Setting Trends, Not Following Them

P Tee Money has long been known for blazing his own path, and Lifestyle is proof that he is not merely following trends — he is defining them. Critics are praising the EP for its flawless production, crossover appeal, and genre-defying creativity. DJs are calling it essential playlist material, and fans around the world are embracing it as a soundtrack to life, ambition, and celebration.

Born in London to a Jewish mother and Nigerian father, P Tee Money carries his Edo Prince heritage with pride while embracing a global perspective. With Lifestyle, he has created a project that is as much a dancefloor phenomenon as it is a statement of cultural unity, combining African roots with international sensibilities.

A Defining Moment

More than just another release, Lifestyle is a movement. It signals that P Tee Money is at the forefront of 2025’s global music trends, setting the standard for Afrobeat, Amapiano, and beyond. As streaming numbers rise, radio spins increase, and social media buzz intensifies, one thing is clear: P Tee Money isn’t just making hits — he’s shaping the sound of a generation.

