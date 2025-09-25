Lagos, NEMA collaborate as 13,700 emergencies attended to within 17 years

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government on Thursday disclosed that over 13,700 emergencies had been attended to between 2008 and 2025 in the State, showcasing its strength and resilience in emergency management among other sub-nationals in 17 years.

Out of the figure, 2,400 fire outbreaks have been responded to within the same period.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu made the disclosure during a briefing to herald the National SEMA Conference between Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The conference which will take place from 2nd – 4th October 2025 in Lagos is with the theme, ‘Strengthening Sub-National Emergency Management for a Resilient Nigeria.’

The conference will bring together emergency managers, policymakers, development partners, security institutions, private sector leaders, and civil society representatives from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT.

Also, the event will feature keynote addresses, technical discussions, and cross-sector collaboration and a live simulation exercise at the Lagos State Emergency and Relief/Rescue Camp, Igando.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The exercise will demonstrate coordinated multi-agency response to complex disaster scenarios, underscoring Nigeria’s capacity for resilience.”

He added, “Lagos continues to lead the way in sub-national emergency management, having managed over 13,700 incidents between 2008 and 2025. These include fires, road accidents, structural collapses, hazardous material incidents, medical emergencies, and large-scale disasters.

“Over 1,450 emergencies were managed in just the first eight months of 2025.

“More than 3,000 casualties were attended to in 2023 alone, reflecting expanded capabilities.

“Over 4,600 road and motor accidents and 2,400 fire outbreaks have been responded to since 2008.

“Targeted interventions for children since 2023 have improved survival outcomes

“These achievements highlight the effectiveness of Lagos’ collaboration with NEMA, its use of technology and training, and its emphasis on community resilience,” he noted.

