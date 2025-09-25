24 C
Inauguration Ceremony of  Ad-hoc Committee on the implementation, oversight of  Naira for Crude oil Policy held in Abuja 

by Peter Anayo0104

L—R… Member of the Committee, Hon Kafirat Ogbara, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Kelechi Nwogu, the representative of the Speaker, House of Reps,/ Minority leader, Hon Kingsley Chinda and Chairman  House Ad-hoc Committee, Hon Boniface Emerengwa,   during the Inauguration Ceremony of the Ad-hoc Committee on the implementation and oversight of the Naira for Crude oil Policy, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R… Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Kelechi Nwogu, the representative of the Speaker, House of Reps,/ Minority leader, Hon Kingsley Chinda and Chairman, House Ad-hoc Committee, Hon Boniface Emerengwa, during the Inauguration Ceremony of the Ad-hoc Committee on the implementation and oversight of the Naira for Crude oil Policy, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS:  Anayo Opara.

 

