Hon. Okey -Joe Onuakalusi two years anniversary Thanksgiving Service held at RCCG Okota in Lagos

L-r …Guest Speaker, General Overseer of Word Base Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka: Hon member, Federal House of Representatives, Hon Joshua Gana; Host Hon member representing Oshodi-Isolo federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr.Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi; Hon. Fred Agbedi, during the Two years anniversary Thanksgiving Service of Hon Okey-Joe Onuakalusi & friends held at the Redeemed Christian church of Christ (RCCG) Okota in Lagos on 20/9/2025.

L-r …Guest from the End Time Harvest Church, Borno State, Bishop Dr Adamu Danja, Director Fidelity Bank Mr Mike Ezechukwu Okeke, Guest Speaker, General Overseer of Word Base Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka: Hon member, Federal House of Representatives, Hon Joshua Gana; Host Hon member representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr.Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi and Hon. Fred Agbedi.

L-R …Guest Speaker, General Overseer of Word Base Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka: Barrister James Ezike, (SAN) Host Hon member representing Oshodi-Isolo federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr.Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi; Hon. Fred Agbedi, during the Two years anniversary Thanksgiving Service of Hon Okey-Joe Onuakalusi & friends held at the Redeemed Christian church of Christ (RCCG), Okota in Lagos.

L-r… Eze John Nwosu; Mr John Paul Nwenyi; Barrister James Ezike (SAN); Hon member representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr.Jesse Okey, Joe Onuakalusi and Chief Chris Ekwilo.

L-r … Eze Chukwu ka dibia of Oriade LCDA; former president General Ohanaeze Ndigbo; Dr. Don Ferguson; Eze P.C. Ihuegbu; Hon member representing Oshodi-Isolo federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr.Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi; Eze Christain Nwachukwu and Eze Everest.

From the 4th right …Host Hon member representing Oshodi -Isolo Federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr. Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi pose with friends.

L-R… Hon Mayor John Echefu, General Overseer of Word Base Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka and Mr John Paul Nwenyi.

Hon. member representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr.Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi (right ) Prasing God with a gospel article.

Hon member representing Oshodi -Isolo Federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr. Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi (3right ) Pose with friends.

Bishop and Ministers of God praying for Hon member representing Oshodi -Isolo Federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr.Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi .

International President. Centre for Defence of Morality, Dr Nkem Chima (behind ), Prof Anselm George (right ), praying for Hon member, Federal House of Representatives.

Choristers of The Redeemed Christian church of Christ (RCCG) Okota, ministering Songs to the Lord.

From 2nd left… Major General Valetine Okoro; Hon Barr.Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi and others.

L-r … Master Godson Chukwumaobim Godson – Samuel Jnr, his father, Minister in Charge, Assemblies of God Church Isolo, Rev Dr Iroatu Godson Chukwuma Samuel; Hon member representing Oshodi -Isolo federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr.Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi and Mrs Regina Iroatu.

Cross Section of the guest at the Thanksgiving Service.

Hon member representing Oshodi -Isolo Federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr.Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi (middle ) with members of Hon Okey –Joe Movement cutting the anniversary cake .

Choristers from the Assemblies of God Church in Isolo are ministering to the glory of God.

Hon Barr.Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi (middle ) singing along with the St Mary’s Catholic Church isolo.

Vice President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Delta State, Obuzor Chuks Smith (3rd left ), Hon member representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr. Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi pose with other guests.

Cross Section of the guest, during the Two years anniversary Thanksgiving Service of Hon. Okey-Joe Onuakalusi & friends held at the Redeemed Christian church of Christ (RCCG) Okota in Lagos on 20/9/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

