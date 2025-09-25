Heirs Energies Champions Indigenous Leadership and Africapitalism at African Energy Week 2025

Heirs Energies, Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, is set to make a strong impact at Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025, taking place from 29 September – 2 October 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Represented by CEO Osa Igiehon and Executive Director/CFO Sam Nwanze, Heirs Energies will join global policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to shape critical conversations around Africa’s energy future.

CEO Osa Igiehon to Spotlight Indigenous Excellence

Osa will feature in two high-level sessions:

Frontier Plays Within Africa’s Mature Basins (30 September, 2025): exploring how African independents can transform mature assets into engines of growth, drawing from Heirs Energies’ turnaround of OML 17 into a benchmark for African-led operational excellence.

exploring how African independents can transform mature assets into engines of growth, drawing from Heirs Energies’ turnaround of OML 17 into a benchmark for African-led operational excellence. Invest in the Republic of Congo Roundtable (1 October, 2025): sharing insights from Nigeria’s experience to help frontier regions accelerate development through brownfield excellence, community engagement, and investor confidence.

“At Heirs Energies, we don’t just believe Africa’s mature and frontier assets hold promise, we have proven it. The OML 17 turnaround shows that with the right governance, innovation, and local execution, indigenous operators can unlock value where others saw decline. We’ve turned challenges into engines of growth, and that is the model we want to see replicated across Africa,” said Igiehon.

CFO Sam Nwanze to Address Asset Divestments and Financing

On 1 October, Sam will join the Navigating Asset Divestments in Africa’s Upstream Sector panel, discussing strategies for financing African independents and de-risking mature assets. He will spotlight Heirs Energies’ distinctive Africapitalism approach – combining financial discipline with purpose-driven impact.

“The divestment wave creates opportunities for African players to lead, but credibility is key. Success depends on structuring investable projects, building trust with partners, and embedding impact into every deal,” Nwanze noted.

Heirs Energies’ participation at AEW underscores the Africapitalism philosophy of Heirs Holdings Group Chairman Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, which positions the private sector at the heart of Africa’s transformation by creating both economic prosperity and social wealth.

From doubling production at OML 17 within 100 days, to ensuring every molecule of gas produced powers Nigerian homes and industries, Heirs Energies has shown what’s possible when African companies take the lead.

Our story is one of resilience, innovation, and purpose – proving that indigenous operators can match and exceed global standards while creating lasting impact in our communities. As we look ahead, we remain committed to shaping Africa’s energy future with excellence, responsibility, and shared prosperity.

Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals. With a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa.