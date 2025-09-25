FG signs strategic MOU to improve school feeding programme nationwide

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced a strategic, landmark partnership with the Abdullah Mahmood Foundation (AMF) and the Government of Jigawa State under the Partner Implementation Initiative to improve school feeding programmes across the country.

The collaboration represents a major step forward in the collective effort to combat child malnutrition, encourage school enrollment, and empower communities in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As part of the agreement, the Abdullah Mahmood Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jigawa State Government, with the approval of the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding, to provide nutritious daily meals to 30% of the state’s most vulnerable children.

The initiative will be replicated on a state-by-state basis to cover the 36 states of the federation.

The pupils to be captured include children living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, pupils in Almajiri schools, and children from disadvantaged households not currently covered by federal or state school feeding programmes.

According to the initiators, “the initiative is not only about feeding children; it is about laying a strong foundation for inclusive development, strengthening human capital, and building sustainable partnerships across sectors.

“By addressing hunger and malnutrition, the programme hopes to improve health outcomes, boost learning capacity, and enhance school retention rates.

“Furthermore, it will create economic opportunities by engaging women and local farmers in the supply chain, thereby stimulating local economies and empowering families.”

Speaking on the partnership, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding, Dr. Yetunde Adeniji affirmed that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Tinubu is determined to create an enabling environment for public–private collaboration.

He described the initiative as “a new dawn where partnerships fuel progress and every Nigerian child is given the opportunity to learn, thrive, and succeed.”

With this milestone, he said, Jigawa State has joined the ranks of progressive states such as Zamfara, Plateau, and Ogun that have embraced similar school feeding initiatives, with Anambra State expecting to join soon.

The Federal Government commended Jigawa State for its bold leadership in prioritizing the welfare of children and urged other states to emulate the beautiful model, ensuring that no child is left behind in Nigeria’s march toward growth and prosperity.

“This initiative is a shining demonstration of what is possible when government and private institutions come together with a shared vision.

“It embodies the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda by changing narratives, restoring dignity, and giving the Nigerian child the chance to dream, achieve, and contribute meaningfully to nation-building,” Adeniji affirmed.

He stated that the Federal Government remains committed to expanding such partnerships nationwide, ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to food, education, and hope for a brighter future.

