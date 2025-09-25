24 C
Enugu gov’t urges eligible voters to take part in INEC continuous voter registration

by Peter Anayo089

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Enugu State Government has called on all eligible residents to fully participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by registering and securing their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs).

In a statement issued in Enugu, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo, emphasized that the exercise offers a vital opportunity for citizens who have attained the age of 18 or those yet to be registered to be duly captured in the voters’ register. He noted that the exercise also accommodates registered voters seeking to transfer their registration, correct errors, or replace lost or damaged PVCs.

“Voting is both a civic duty and a fundamental right. Your voter’s card is your voice in shaping the future of our State and Nation. By registering with INEC and obtaining your PVC, you empower yourself to actively contribute to the democratic process and the progress of Enugu State,” Agbo stated.

He further underscored that under the visionary leadership of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Enugu State has witnessed unprecedented strides in delivering democratic dividends, stressing that active participation by the citizenry is key to sustaining these gains.

The Commissioner, therefore, urged traditional rulers, community leaders, religious institutions, civil society organizations, and the media to intensify mobilization and sensitization efforts, particularly among the youth, to ensure that no eligible voter is left behind.

“This sensitization drive is part of our broader commitment to strengthening democracy and encouraging active citizen participation in the governance of our country,” he added.

 

