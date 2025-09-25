ENSUBEB intensifies on-the-spot monitoring of Public Primary Schools across Enugu State

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB) has continued its on-the-spot check and monitoring of academic activities in public primary schools across the state, following the resumption of schools on Monday, 22nd September 2025, for the 2025/2026 academic session.

On Tuesday, 23rd September, management staff of ENSUBEB visited more schools to ensure effective teaching and learning were in progress.

During the monitoring exercise, the three teams set up by the Executive Chairman of ENSUBEB, Assoc. Prof. Hyginus Banko Okibe, observed a significant increase in the turnout of learners compared to the previous day.

Many parents and guardians were also seen trooping into schools—particularly the Smart Green School at the Old Government Technical College (GTC), Enugu—to register their children and wards for the new academic year.

As expected, both head teachers and their staff were present and actively teaching in their respective classrooms.

On the second day of the monitoring exercise, Team A, led by the Director of School Services, Mrs. Ego Eze, visited Army Children School I, III, and IV, Awkunanaw, as well as Community Primary Schools I and II Amechi Awkunanaw, and Amechi Primary School, all in Enugu South LGEA.

In all the schools visited, the team observed that head teachers and teachers had demonstrated readiness for the new term by preparing their lesson plans and sign-off sheets.

Addressing the head teachers, team leaders Mrs. Eze and Mrs. Caroline Okoro commended their renewed commitment to duty.

They also advised them to remain dedicated to their lessons in their current schools for the time being, noting that their own Smart Green Schools would soon be completed and ready for use.

On the issue of security challenges at Amechi Primary School, Mrs. Okoro urged the head teacher to work closely with the traditional ruler, the president-general of the community, and SBMC officials to seek lasting solutions.

Meanwhile, Team B, led by Barr. Andrew Nwani, reported punctuality and active participation from both pupils and teachers at Ogui Nike Primary School and Obiagu Road Primary School.

The morning assembly at the Smart Green School premises commenced promptly at 8:15 a.m., with about 178 pupils and 14 teachers in attendance.

Barr. Nwani explained that his team was present to guide the day’s activities at the newly introduced Smart Green School.

He added that pupils, teachers, and parents expressed enthusiasm over the opportunities provided by Governor Peter Mbah’s administration, describing the Smart Green School project as a success story in the state’s education sector.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2