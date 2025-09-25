Dangote Refinery reviving moribund companies in Nigeria – Manufacturers

The Kano-Jigawa chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has hailed the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals for its role in revitalizing struggling companies in Nigeria.

According to the Association, the refinery’s intervention through the reduction of diesel prices and the steady availability of petroleum products has provided significant relief to manufacturers grappling with high energy costs.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing MAN Annual Products Exhibition, taking place at Sani Abacha stadium in Kano, the branch Chairman of MAN Kano and Jigawa, Muhammad Bello Isyaku Umar, said that these measures are already helping “dying companies come back to life” by reducing production expenses, stabilizing operations, and sustaining jobs.

The association explained that access to affordable diesel is critical to the survival of many small and medium-scale industries in Nigeria, particularly those outside the national grid or in areas plagued by inconsistent power supply.

“By improving supply and easing cost pressures, the Dangote Refinery is not only supporting the survival of existing firms but also laying the foundation for industrial growth and competitiveness in the region,” he said.

MAN reiterated its commitment to partnering with the refinery and other stakeholders to strengthen the manufacturing sector, describing the Dangote Refinery as a game-changer in Nigeria’s quest for industrial sustainability and self-reliance.

He said : “Dangote Refinery continues to inspire confidence in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. ”

Dangote Industries Limited is one of the major sponsors of the 2025 MAN Exhibition in Kano.

Umar said the exhibition brought together top manufacturers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and consumers in a showcase of innovation, quality, and resilience in the nation’s economy.

He explained that the refinery would reduce the country’s reliance on imported petroleum products while supporting local manufacturing.

The MAN chairman disclosed that MAN is already exploring areas of partnership with the Dangote Refinery to enhance energy supply and strengthen industrial growth nationwide.

He commended the Dangote Group for its partnership and contribution to the growth of the Association and the country’s economy.

The chairman noted that the Dangote Group has been a consistent partner with the association for over five years, describing the company as an indispensable stakeholder in the industrial sector.

The Theme of this year Exhibition is Made in Nigeria: Revitalizing Local Industries for Economic Growth.

According to him, no exhibition or trade fair organized by MAN is complete without the presence of Dangote products, which remain some of the most affordable, qualitative, and dependable in the market.

Umar said the exhibition brought together top manufacturers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and consumers to showcase innovation, quality, and resilience in the nation’s economy.

The chairman commended the Dangote Refinery, describing it as a major boost to Nigeria’s economy and industrial sector.

A major feature of this year’s show was the commanding presence of the Dangote Group, whose diverse range of products has become a household name across Nigeria and beyond.

Dangote products displayed at the event include: Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, Dangote Salt and seasoning, Dangote Fertiliser, among others.

Participants at the event also highlighted the role of Dangote Group in job creation, infrastructure development, and its contribution to government revenues through taxes and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

During the opening ceremony, Kano State governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by commissioner of commerce and industry, Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi, said the occasion was not just an exhibition of goods and services, but a bold statement that Nigeria’s future lies in production, innovation and self-reliance.

He said that for decades, Kano has been the center of trade and industry and that the gathering once again affirms the state’s central role as the industrial hub of northern Nigeria.

He commended MAN for sustaining, what he described as “an important platform where local producers and entrepreneurs come together to showcase their ingenuity, resilience and creativity.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2