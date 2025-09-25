24.2 C
Lagos
September 25, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Comrade Grace Ike delivered speech , declared workshop open at Public Sensitisation workshop held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0160

Chairman Nigerian Union of Journalist NUJ FCT Council Comrade, Grace Ike delivered her speech and declared the workshop open, during the  Public Sensitization workshop THEME – Enhancing public Awareness  Advocacy on the Negative impact of Drugs Abuse and Bullying in Public and Private School in FCT  organised by Nigerian Union of Journalist Federal Capital Territory Administration Chapel in Collaboration with National Drug law Enforcement Agency FCT Command held at Conference, hall in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

