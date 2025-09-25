24 C
September 25, 2025
CASON Conference 2025 held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo099

From left… CASON Vice President, Pastor Steve Akoni; Founder/CEO Gemstone Group, Mr. Fela Durotoye; Managing Director FSDH Merchant Bank, Dr. (Mrs) Bukola Smith; Former President, Lagos State Baptist Conference, Pastor (Dr.) Odunayo Oke and CASON President, Pastor Seyi Oladimeji at the 2025 CASON Conference held in Lagos recently.

 

