CASON Conference 2025 held in Lagos

From left… CASON Vice President, Pastor Steve Akoni; Founder/CEO Gemstone Group, Mr. Fela Durotoye; Managing Director FSDH Merchant Bank, Dr. (Mrs) Bukola Smith; Former President, Lagos State Baptist Conference, Pastor (Dr.) Odunayo Oke and CASON President, Pastor Seyi Oladimeji at the 2025 CASON Conference held in Lagos recently.
For a better society
_______________________________
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2